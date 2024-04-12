General Hospital spoilers: week of April 15-19

It's a new week in Port Charles, with plenty of drama and intrigue on the way to keep things exciting. If you want to see what's coming up this week, or if you missed an episode and need to see what happened last week, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 15-19.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 15, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 15

"Carly updates Jason. Tracy receives welcome news. Sonny meets with Drew. John shares his suspicions with Anna. Ava continues to snow Nina."

Tuesday, April 16

"Laura and Anna come to a mutual realization. Trina questions Josslyn and Dex about their relationship. Alexis and Finn support each other. Brook Lynn and Chase have an honest discussion about money. Elizabeth opens up to Gregory."

Wednesday, April 17

"Carly and John get closer. Cyrus goes on-the-record to Anna. Lois asks Sonny if he will attend the wedding. Dex takes another step towards his new career. Ava keeps something from Sonny."

Thursday, April 18

"Sonny learns that Dex is becoming a cop. Jason gives Carly a gift. Nina spars with Drew. Lois and Brook Lynn have a heartfelt talk. Josslyn has a plea for Anna."

Friday, April 19

"Sonny and Carly have it out. Nina makes a discovery. Sam tells Jason to stay away from Danny. Drew and Willow reconnect. Lois impresses Maxie with her Deception knowledge."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of April 8, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 8: There was no episode on Monday due to the coverage of the solar eclipse

Tuesday, April 9: "Nina and Drew get in a heated argument. Carly finds John in trouble. Sonny is furious with Jason. Michael and Willow discuss her career. Kristina is disturbed by Ava’s behavior."

Wednesday, April 10: "Sonny and Jason have a tense meeting. Drew and Nina come to a surprising agreement. Carly begins to see a different side to John. Curtis achieves another milestone. Ava searches for something in Sonny’s house."

Thursday, April 11: "Anna asks Valentin for help. Alexis receives news about her appeal. Curtis suggests a business proposition to Drew. Chase has a surprise for Brook Lynn. Nina gets the wrong idea."

Friday, April 12: "Jason wants to give something to Carly. Things do not go well with Lucy and “The Home & Heart” Deception segment. Tracy has a heart-to-heart with Brook Lynn. Sasha finds joy working in the stables with Cody. Gregory encourages Alexis."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.