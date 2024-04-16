The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 16, 2024: truth, and consequences

RJ confronts Luna while Hope and Liam have a heart to heart in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 16, 2024.

We’re back in Malibu, where Luna (Lisa Yamada) pleads with RJ (Joshua Hoffman) to understand what happened. “You and Zende?” he demands.

Zende (Delon De Metz) asks Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) to keep the secret about Luna to himself. But Carter points out that if Luna is in Malibu talking to RJ right now, the secret’s about to come out.

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) laugh about the hippos at the zoo after a family outing. They both laugh, with Hope saying that their daughter was patiently awaiting the hippo’s rise to the surface for air. Hope really enjoyed their family trip to the zoo and was happy to be included. Liam admits he’s taken a lot of really important things in his life for granted, but not Beth. Hope’s smile fades away. Liam says he’s about to leave, but Hope tells him there’s no rush. He figures she’s got more time since Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) left.

Carter can see how much Zende cares about Luna. Zende never wanted to hurt her and genuinely thought that their moment together was special. “If not for Poppy and her damn mints.” Poppy (Romy Park) walks in looking for Luna, and that’s when Zende tells her — in front of Carter — that she’s telling RJ about what happened between them.

Luna begs RJ to understand that she never meant to hurt him. In a moment of clarity, RJ realizes that Zende took advantage of her while she was drugged, which makes him even angrier.

Hope has been doing a lot of thinking about how her relationship with Thomas came about. Liam wants to know if he needs to hear the details about this, and she says she’s trying to look at the “big picture” about things. Liam asks if she’s thought about Thomas’ involvement with what happened with Beth, but Hope defends Thomas for it and says she’s forgiven him for it. He’s changed, for the better. Now she understands that when he proposed she couldn’t say yes, and that means she can’t see what their future will be.

Poppy asks Zende if Carter knows everything. She knows she made a huge mistake — several, in fact — and she’s the reason all of these things happened. Zende explains to Carter that he and Poppy convinced Luna not to tell RJ the truth right away, like she wanted. He’s afraid that RJ won’t forgive him.

Sean Kanan as Finn in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

RJ is furious that Zende took advantage of her while she was drugged. She tries to defend Zende, saying that he didn’t know she was drugged. RJ feels differently, pointing out that Zende has been after her for months. Luna hates seeing RJ so hurt, but she needs him to understand that it was the mints, not Zende, that ruined everything.

Hope has been asking herself questions lately. She wants to know why she couldn't commit to Thomas after everything was going so well. She remembers her mother saying that Hope’s involvement with Thomas was “a reaction” and even Finn (Tanner Novlan) said it could be a kind of rebellion against following in her mother’s footsteps. She brings up the idea of the “one-woman man” and hopes that Liam understands that she was never trying to hurt him. She’s not turning into her mother, but she was taking a walk on the wild side. She wasn’t trying to hurt Liam, and she wasn’t trying to hurt Thomas, either. Hope knows her feelings for Thomas were real.

Poppy knows how much she’s ruined here and insists that she’s not taking them anymore. And hopefully it will allow her to reconnect with Luna so she can help her through this ordeal, especially if Luna’s relationship with RJ falls apart. She knows Luna found a man her daughter truly loves, “and she could be losing him because of me.”

Luna apologizes and says she should have told him right after it happened. He’s upset that she kept it from him, especially since they’ve been spending time together and she’s been lying to him. However, he’s even angrier that while she was there thinking she was RJ, Zende knew exactly who he was sleeping with. He grabs his keys and storms out.

Hope loves Thomas, but she’s at the point where she just wants to focus on Beth. Liam admits he’s going through the same thing: kids, family, work. Hope asks if that’s his whole list. He jokes that as a Spencer, “world domination” is also on the list. He says he has to get over the “thing” where he has no identity unless he’s with someone. Right now his identity is “dad” and being the best father he can be. She thinks they’re doing the same thing together. “Who knows what the future will bring us,” Hope says.

Luna calls RJ and leaves another message. There’s a knock at the door and it’s Poppy. Poppy didn’t see RJ’s car outside. “He left,” Luna says. She hates that she didn’t tell him right away even though Poppy says it was her fault. Luna is afraid he’s about to confront Zende.

Zende writes out a text to Luna and then erases it, shaking his head. RJ storms in, and Zende says not to blame Luna. “Damn right I blame you!” RJ exclaims before slamming his fist into Zende’s face.