The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 17, 2024: Zende's pleas

Hope and Liam have a heart to heart while RJ and Zende have a heated conversation in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 17, 2024.

Things begin where they left off yesterday as RJ (Joshua Hoffman) demands to know why Zende (Delon De Metz) slept with Luna (Lisa Yamada). Zende agrees RJ deserves to be angry but he insists that he didn’t take advantage of her.

Luna is terrified that RJ will be furious and could possibly hurt Zende. Poppy (Romy Park) wonders if she can explain things to RJ, but Luna thinks it’s too late and the damage is done.

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) debate who took better zoo photos with their daughter. Though their photos are silly, their daughter is adorable. Hope loves their time together. She says Beth misses Douglas and Deacon, though.

Deacon (Sean Kanan), is still drinking and thinking about Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) feet. She wants to know if Sheila is alive or in danger. She also wonders who Sugar is. Finn (Tanner Novlan) walks in to pick up some food. He asks Deacon if he’s finally accepted that Sheila is gone.

Poppy asks what RJ said after she told him what happened. Luna is afraid that RJ wouldn’t listen to her.

RJ doesn’t want Zende to even say Luna’s name. He trusted Zende, as family. “Stabbed in the back by my own cousin,” he says.

Liam points out that Hope needed some distance between herself and Deacon while Sheila was alive, so maybe things can change again now that she’s gone.

Finn sees that Deacon cared about Sheila and is having a card time letting go of her. It’s why Deacon can’t stop thinking about Sheila and the mystery of her toes.

Luna still hasn’t heard from RJ when she calls again. Poppy feels terrible and hates seeing Luna so upset. She wishes she could go back and change what happened. “The drugs are gone now,” she assures Luna. She’s never using them again, but Luna says the damage is already done. Luna needs to get to the office.

Zende insists that he didn’t know Luna was high when he found her in his bed. There was no sense that she was impaired in any way. RJ wants to know how things would have been any different if he’d known. Because at the end of the day, he still slept with her. “I’m sorry, RJ. I’m sorry,” Zende says.

Sean Kanan as Finn in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Liam points out that Hope was only trying to keep their daughter safe by putting distance between Beth and Deacon, and he’s grateful for it. With Sheila out of the picture, Hope is optimistic that they can turn over another leaf.

Finn says that hope keeps memories alive and that could explain why Deacon saw what he wanted to see. Deacon doesn’t care if Finn thinks he’s crazy. He asks Finn if Sheila ever mentioned anyone else, like someone named Sugar.

Poppy tells Luna to calm down before rushing off to the office. Luna’s afraid that RJ will never speak to her again, but Poppy says she needs to be patient and allow RJ to come back on his own. If she arrives in the middle of their fight it could upset him more.

RJ says Zende never respected him, Luna or their relationship and that’s why he can’t justify sleeping with his girlfriend.

Hope thinks Deacon is struggling to let Sheila go. Liam wonders what Sheila did for him to make him miss her so much. Hope reminds him that her mom turned Deacon down, after all, but Liam doesn’t understand why Deacon would choose Sheila over Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). For now, though, they’re both very glad Sheila is gone and out of their lives.

Finn doesn’t remember anyone named Sugar. Deacon explains that he was looking through Sheila’s texts. He says she’d been sneaking around before her death and now she has threatening messages in her texts. Finn dismisses it.

Zende tells RJ that Luna was keeping the secret to protect him. Zende reminds him that Luna thought she was with him that night. Luna and Poppy rush in and RJ says he can’t believe that Poppy would drug her own daughter. Zende tells RJ not to be upset with Luna, who loves him so much. Zende wants RJ to tell Luna how much he loves her, but RJ says nothing.

Hope and Liam laugh about Sheila haunting Deacon from beyond the grave. Liam suggests that they make a deal to not speak of Sheila ever again. They shake on it and share a laugh.

Deacon gives Finn his food and apologizes for talking about Sugar. Finn tells him to stop obsessing over Sheila and her texts because it’s pointless. Deacon asks if there’s a part of him that wants Sheila to be alive, but Finn says it doesn’t matter. “Get on with your life,” he tells Deacon. “It’s over.” Finn leaves and Deacon thinks about the toes again. He knows what he saw. “Baby, are you still alive?”