The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 1, 2024: Steffy sees Ivy

Steffy worries about Finn while Ivy catches up with Liam in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 1, 2024.

We’re back in the vacant building where Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) try to keep Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) conscious. Deacon tells her that he knew she was alive because of “those nine toes” and he tells her how much he loves her.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) realizes that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has been drifting off during their meeting. He wants to know what’s going on and she admits she called Finn and hasn’t heard back from him.

Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) apologizes for kissing Liam (Scott Clifton), who assures her that he doesn’t mind. She says he hasn’t aged and might even look better than she remembers. Ivy says she’s been thinking about kissing him for “some time” and he jokes about not being able to do it over a video call. She points out that he isn’t married anymore, so she can kiss him. He’s confused because she said she was there to see her uncle, but she’s making it sound like she extended her layover to see him. She says she’s also there to see him and catch up. “I’ve got all the time you need,” Ivy tells him.

Ridge asks if something still feels “off” with Finn and Steffy says she’s worried about Deacon putting ideas in Finn’s head. Besides, her husband is a doctor and he’s probably saving someone’s life as they speak.

Little does Ridge know, Finn is with Deacon and he’s telling Deacon they need to get Sheila to the hospital. He offers her some water because she’s dehydrated and they try to get answers about what happened to her.

Liam shows Ivy pictures of his daughters. Ivy bets he’s the “cutest” dad and can tell he’s proud of his kids. He praises their ability to co-parent, though the plan wasn’t to be split from both of their mothers. He tells Ivy that Steffy and Finn live in his old Malibu house. Ivy remembers the house well, and she also remembers all the fond memories they share. She asks what it’s been like for him all these years. He just ended two major relationships and now he’s trying to find his way. Ivy praises him and says that lots of people really love him. She grabs his hand.

Ridge reminds Steffy that Sheila is gone and he wants to be sure that Finn knows that, too. Steffy swears she still feels Sheila, and Ridge assures her that Sheila is gone forever.

Finn says they need to get Sheila out of there. Deacon has to break the chain. (Shouldn’t they call the police?) After some effort, Deacon manages to break the chain with a little bit of divine intervention. Once it’s broken, he asks Sheila if she’s ready to go home and she gives him a smile.

Ivy hopes Liam knows how great he is and all of the wonderful things he’s done for her over the years. Hope and Steffy, she says, were “lucky” to have him.

Steffy agrees that Finn is a rational person and he knows Sheila is dead, but Deacon keeps reaching out. Even dead, Sheila is in the middle of their lives. Ridge reminds her that Deacon never listens to anyone. She decides to go to Il Giardino to tell Deacon in person to leave Finn alone.

Finn says they need to get Sheila out of there. Deacon asks if she knows who put her there. When he brings up the name Sugar she becomes agitated.

Ivy wonders what her life would be like if she hadn’t left California. If she didn’t have to get on a plane she could explore all the things she’s missing out on. They exchange compliments as Liam shakes his head in disbelief at how long it has been since they were together. Ivy still sees it clearly. He thinks back to their time in Paris as they piloted a boat down the Seine. “We were so young and carefree,” she marvels. Ivy tells him she’s always had him in her heart, and she leans across the table to kiss him again.

Steffy walks into the restaurant to find Deacon as Ivy finishes her kiss. She watches them in disbelief. Ivy tells Liam anyone would be happy to have him. Steffy chooses that moment to interrupt. “Cute,” Steffy says sourly.

Deacon wants to know how Sugar found her and brought her there. “No!” Sheila cries. She manages to say “Steffy” and “house” and says that Sugar was going to hurt Steffy. She tells Finn she’s sorry for not being able to stop her. Finn tells Sheila that everyone is fine, including Steffy. She weeps harder hearing that Steffy is alive. She tells Finn and Deacon how much she loves them. Finn assures her that she’ll be all right and he’s going to take care of her. She hugs him as Deacon watches in relief.