The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 30, 2024: Ivy returns

Deacon and Finn rescue Sheila while Liam meets with an old flame in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 30, 2024.

We begin in the vacant building, where Deacon (Sean Kanan) marvels that they’ve found Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) while Finn (Tanner Novlan) checks her over. She’s unconscious.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) leaves a message for Finn, telling him she misses his voice. Hope (Annika Noelle) walks in and tries to reassure her that he’s probably with a patient. “Yeah, probably,” Steffy says.

Liam (Scott Clifton) is waiting at Il Giardino, telling the waitress he’s been waiting for someone he hasn’t seen in a long time. It’s Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer), who hugs him and says it’s been “too long.” He helps her into her chair as she thanks him for meeting her. He asks why she’s in LA and she says she’s “passing through” on a layover to see Eric. Liam knows Eric was probably thrilled to see her and was probably trying to keep her there. Ivy admits Eric tried to offer her a job before praising how well he looks. Liam asks what her secret is because she looks “so happy and beautiful.”

Steffy agrees that Hope is probably right and Finn is just busy. Hope knows Finn will be in touch when he can. She can’t imagine what it’s like having a husband who has so many people depending on him. “Whoever is in Finn’s care is in capable and caring hands,” Hope says.

Sheila’s eyes start moving and she opens them, looking up to see Finn staring down at her. “Mom? Mom, it’s me,” he says. “You’re alive.” He and Deacon are in tears.

Ivy admits she thinks about moving back to LA, and Liam quickly pretends to call Eric to tell him to make room for her. Ivy says “never say never” even though she’s busy in Sydney now. Ivy was sad to hear about Liam and Hope’s marriage and Liam says he thinks “good things” are on the horizon. He sees it all as “preparing him” for the “next thing.” Ivy heard that Thomas left Hope and she wonders if that benefits Liam in a way. She asks him if he sees himself with Hope again.

Steffy can’t stop thinking about Finn. She flashes back to how distracted he was in the morning before he left. Hope returns to the room after taking a call. She asks if Steffy has any more questions but Steffy is good. Steffy asks how Hope is doing, and not about Hope for the Future. Hope admits it has been an “adjustment” without Thomas and Douglas but work has been good so she’s focusing on that. “Change has been challenging, but I have to believe something good will come from it,” Hope says. Steffy asks if she’s seeing anyone, and Hope wonders if Steffy wants her to get back with Liam.

Deacon assures Sheila that Finn will take care of her. They see that she’s chained up. “Help me,” she whispers hoarsely.

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Liam contemplates whether he could see himself with Hope again. He doesn’t think either one of them is ready to jump back into things. He doesn’t know what the future holds. Ivy says that’s fair enough. He says he’ll always care about Hope because they have a daughter. Liam is grateful that each of his daughters have such amazing mothers and he’s glad they’re ok co-parenting. Ivy says a lot of people think he’s “pretty fantastic.”

Hope admits that she’s been spending more time with Liam, but that doesn’t mean anything. She says they have been talking a lot, though, and she’s glad for it. She’s glad that Beth sees her getting along with her father. Steffy asks if Hope is going to get back with Liam, but Hope redirects and says that she should focus on Finn.

Finn tries to give Sheila some water. She starts choking. As she looks up at Finn, her mouth moves but she doesn’t seem to know what to say.

Liam wonders if Ivy is flirting with him and she laughs, promising to “dial it back.” She admits that she thinks about him “a lot” and has never forgotten the time they shared. She leans over the table and kisses him for old time’s sake and he’s speechless. “You know, I think I remember that most of all. How great it felt kissing you,” she says. He blinks.

Steffy finishes up a call and returns to Hope, telling her that her focus is on Finn and her family. Hope says she only meant that whatever happens to Liam and her doesn’t really matter to Steffy, though Steffy points out that she and Liam share a daughter, too. Hope says Steffy has been through a lot after the Sheila thing, and Steffy says Sheila’s gone and never coming back.

Finn says they need to cut the chain and get Sheila to a hospital. She opens her eyes again and sees Deacon over her. “There’s my beautiful girl,” he says. She smiles when he says he never stopped believing she was alive. He kisses her forehead tenderly as Finn looks on.