The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of May 6-10

It's time for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to learn the awful truth about where Finn (Tanner Novlan) has been in The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 6-10.

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of May 6, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 6: "Deacon and Finn are ecstatic to have Sheila back, believing she deserves a second chance."

Tuesday, May 7: "Liam gets closer to Steffy over her concerns about Finn."

Wednesday, May 8: "Deacon wants to take the next step in his relationship with Sheila."

Thursday, May 9: "Steffy is horrified by Finn’s 'happy' news that Sheila is alive."

Friday, May 10: "Li comes face to face with her archenemy, Sheila Carter."

Liam (Scott Clifton) tells Steffy that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) doesn't have any power over her anymore. "Or Finn," Steffy adds.

A stunned Hope (Annika Noelle), who looks like she either just passed out or is about to pass out, can't believe that she's seeing Sheila in Deacon's (Sean Kanan) apartment.

Sheila tells Hope it's good to see her

Finn reveals the shocking truth that Sheila is alive to Steffy, who doesn't seem to believe him. "My birth mother is alive," he says.

If you need a refresher on what happened last week, you can find The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 29 below:

Monday, April 29: "Deacon and Finn use Tom's clues to further their quest for the truth."

Tuesday, April 30: "Ivy Forrester returns to town and shares an unexpected kiss with an old flame."

Wednesday, May 1: "Ridge and Steffy worry about Finn’s susceptibility to Deacon’s influence."

Thursday, May 2: "Sheila recounts the harrowing story of her encounter with Sugar to Finn and Deacon; Steffy directs hard questions to Ivy about her intentions."

Friday, May 3: "Liam and Steffy find solace in their children being safe from Sheila; Sheila learns about the events that led her to her current situation."

Finn and Deacon ask Tom about what happened in the building after Sheila went inside. "You hear a lot of weird things around here," Tom says.

After breaking inside the building, Deacon and Finn find that the darkened place is full of trash and debris...and possibly Sheila?

Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer) is back in town and having lunch at Il Giardino with Liam (Scott Clifton)

Ivy admits she thinks about Liam a lot, and she ends up stretching across the table to give him a kiss

Steffy walks into the restaurant as Ivy kisses Liam, which will no doubt lead to some tension between them

