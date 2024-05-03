The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of May 6-10

It's another thrilling week on The Young and the Restless, especially considering all of the big stories happening right now between Nikki's sobriety and Victor's search for someone to join the company. Let's take a look at what's coming up in Genoa City with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of May 6.

You can find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of May 6 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 6

"Victor gives Jordan a taste of her own medicine, Jack comes clean with Diane, and Summer hold Kyle accountable for his actions."

Tuesday, May 7

"Victor covers his tracks with Cole, Chelsea and Adam await news on Connor’s progress and Ashley’s alters fight for control."

Wednesday, May 8

"Lily makes a tough decision, Tucker catches Ashley off guard, and Nate tests the waters with Audra."

Thursday, May 9

"Jordan tries to strike a deal with Victor, Diane gives Jack an ultimatum, and Phyllis gives Summer sound advice."

Friday, May 10

"Victor plays his cards close to the vest, Victoria defends Claire, and Phyllis spars with Diane."

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here is a summary The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 29 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 29: "Victor covers his tracks with Michael, Adam and Chelsea receive an update about Connor, and Summer blames Nikki for their family’s issues."

Tuesday, April 30: "Victor interrogates Jordan about Claire’s whereabouts, Victoria makes a shocking discovery, and Ashley receives a surprise visitor."

Wednesday, May 1: "Devon and Nate strategize against Billy, Ashley keeps up appearances, and Nikki spirals out of control."

Thursday, May 2: "Jack goes to extreme measures to help Nikki."

Friday, May 3: "Victor gives Nikki some tough love, Victoria confides in Nick, and Jack faces the consequences of his actions."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.