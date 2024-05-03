General Hospital spoilers: week of May 6-10

It's another new week in Port Charles, with plenty of drama and intrigue on the way to keep things exciting. If you want to take a look at what's coming up this week, or if you missed an episode and need to see what happened last week, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 6-10.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 6, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 6

"Sonny and Natalia comfort each other. Alexis tries to give Kristina some perspective. Dante has a realization. Ava is frustrated."

Tuesday, May 7

"Carly eavesdrops on John. Laura visits Heather at Pentonville. Felica warns Anna about Valentin. Sonny meets with Jordan. Willow accepts Drew’s offer."

Wednesday, May 8

"Jason tells Anna what the FBI has on him. Carly tries to get information from Pikeman. Dante breaks some news to Sam. Lois and John catch up. Brooklyn meets up with Chase before the celebrations begin."

Thursday, May 9

"Finn and Gregory have a disagreement over his care. Ava feels slighted by Sonny. Natalia tries to find a way to attend the wedding. Jason tells Sam he is working with the FBI. Jordan cautions Laura."

Friday, May 10

"John confronts Jason about Carly. Ava investigates Sonny’s medication. Sonny has a proposition for Natalia. Anna checks in with Dex about the PCPD. Later, Josslyn and Dex share a little flirty competition."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of April 29, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 29: "Ava confides in Nikolas. Anna asks Jason to help her investigate Valentin. Drew makes Willow an offer. John confronts Jason. Nina finds herself in a tempting situation."

Tuesday, April 30: "Jason questions Dex. Natalia shares her issues with Maxie. Sasha seeks comfort with Cody. Drew asks Nina for a favor. Valentin has a proposition for Anna."

Wednesday, May 1: "Nina is hopeful. Alexis receives a surprise visit from Natalia. TJ has growing doubts about Kristina. Maxie develops a plan. Elizabeth is concerned about Aiden."

Thursday, May 2: "Willow questions her current career. Cody and Sasha have a heart-to-heart about their relationship. Gregory offers Tracy some advice. Lois helps coach Brook Lynn."

Friday, May 3: "Sonny warns Dante about Dex. Carly has a realization about Sonny. Alexis and Sam are worried about Kristina. Drew pitches a business project. Josslyn confides in Trina."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.