The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 6, 2024: Hope finds out about Sheila

Hope discovers that Sheila is alive in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 6, 2024.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) can’t believe Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is alive and still with them. He never thought he’d see her again. She promises she’s not going anywhere. Deacon (Sean Kanan) says she’s stuck with him. "Stuck with us," Finn corrects. He hopes that with time, and if Sheila could do the work, maybe they could build a relationship. He doesn’t want to be apart from his mother. Sheila looks at Deacon in disbelief.

Hope (Annika Noelle) meets with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) about Hope for the Future’s budget, but Ridge says that Hope has surrounded herself with a great team and RJ and Zende have put together some good stuff already. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) bursts in, late, and says she needs Deacon to stop talking about Sheila being alive. "It needs to end." Carter knows it must be hard for her to move on when he keeps bringing it up. Hope takes her cue and apologizes for her father and vows to go speak to him about it.

Sheila is grateful to Deacon that he believed in her. She knows that the only reason he came looking for her is that he wanted to stay with her until the end at the crematorium. Deacon says that the love in Sheila’s heart is real and they all need to believe in the power of redemption. Finn says he believes in her.

Ridge says that Deacon has always been selfish, but now "he’s really lost it." Carter had been hoping for a "season of peace" for Steffy and feels terrible that she can’t have that. They are optimistic that if anyone can get through to Deacon, it’s Hope. Steffy checks her phone again and gets frustrated that Finn isn’t answering. She’s getting a "weird vibe." Security Guard Charlie (Dick Christie) bursts in to tell Ridge about a very tense parking situation that needs to be handled, so Ridge sends Carter. Once they’re alone, Ridge reassures Steffy that Hope will talk to Deacon and she’ll never have to hear about Sheila again.

Finn says it’s all "settling in" that she’s there and they’re starting over. He appreciates that she offered her life to protect his family. Sheila says that no matter what, they’re all family. She can only imagine the tension that came from Steffy being the one to kill Sugar, thinking it was Sheila. Finn says he’s finally happy knowing that Sheila is alive. Deacon says that LA and Genoa City will be "happy knowing Sheila and her nine toes are still tapping." They’re interrupted when Hope shows up. Deacon doesn’t want Sheila to hide, but when he opens the door Hope sees Sheila and faints.

Ridge tells Steffy that Sheila almost killed her, twice, and he doesn’t know what to do to make her feel better. Steffy says she’s tired of trying to fight through this with Finn. When Ridge mentions Hope being concerned for her, Ridge says that Hope could be the only one to convince Deacon to stop talking about Sheila.

Finn and Deacon tend to Hope, trying to rouse her. She starts to wake up and sees Sheila standing there. Deacon tells her she’s not seeing things. She can’t process that Sheila’s alive. Finn says that Deacon was right all along and that Sheila is alive. "It’s really good to see you, Hope," Sheila says, assuring her that she’s not seeing a ghost.

Steffy asks her father if he has anything stronger than coffee. He suggests that she leave and go home but she wants to work. She took someone’s life and has to deal with that. Ridge points out that the only good thing Sheila ever did was to give birth to Finn. He knows that Finn has Li for a mother and that’s a good thing. Ridge can’t believe that Finn believes anything Deacon is telling him. Ridge doesn’t understand why Finn has any connection to Sheila at all. "She’s gone for good," Steffy says.

Sheila apologizes for making Hope faint. Deacon says his eyes weren’t deceiving him. He explains what happened when he talked to Lauren Fenmore and she told him about Sugar. The only difference is that Sugar had ten toes. Sheila says Sugar abducted her, and Finn explains that Sugar was going to harm Steffy and the kids. "It all comes down to those nine beautiful toes," Deacon says. Sheila shows her foot to Hope, who looks stunned. Finn says that he’s glad that they found Sheila and that he’ll have a second chance with Sheila because she’s his birth mother. Hope is utterly shocked by what she’s seeing.