The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 15, 2024: Steffy confronts Sheila

There’s a lot going on at Forrester Creations between Sheila’s return and Luna’s possible pregnancy in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 15, 2024.

We begin at Il Giardino, where Liam (Scott Clifton) confronts Deacon (Sean Kanan) about Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). "What the hell are you doing?" he asks.

In the apartment, Sheila thinks back to Deacon’s proposal. She’s very excited. There’s a knock at the door and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) enters without being invited. She hoped she’d never have to see Sheila ever again, but clearly, she’s alive.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) is furious that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) confronted Zende about Luna (Lisa Yamada). He doesn’t need her to fight battles for him. She reminds him that this is a family business and he says he definitely doesn’t want his father finding out. Of course, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) walks in at that very moment and asks what’s going on.

Meanwhile, Luna is trying to grasp what it would mean if she’s pregnant.

Liam is more than "shocked" about the news concerning Sheila. Deacon says that Steffy doesn’t have to be haunted by the idea of killing Finn’s birth mother. Liam doesn’t agree at all.

Sheila is glad that they have a chance to talk. Sheila knows that she is the last person Steffy ever wanted to see, but hopes that Steffy will be able to welcome her now that she’s going to have a relationship with Finn.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ridge knows something’s up and he won’t back down. He thinks RJ is changing the subject and he wants to know why.

Poppy (Romy Park) walks in with Luna’s favorite drink, but Luna isn’t interested in it. When Poppy presses her to know what’s wrong, Luna pulls a pregnancy test from the bag on the desk. Poppy is stunned.

Ridge has been out of town so he knows he’s behind on things. RJ insists that nothing’s going on. Besides, he says, Brooke would tell him if anything is wrong. Brooke supports this, but Ridge is picking up tension in the room and asks if something could be wrong with Luna.

Thorsten Kaye in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Luna describes her symptoms, telling her mother that she’s been feeling sick for a few days. She’s never felt this way and now she’s scared that she might be pregnant.

Deacon tells Liam that this was the craziest plot twist ever and he’s glad that he didn’t listen to the police. When he reminds Liam that Finn is excited about it too, Liam says that’s where the problem is. Steffy needs Finn without Sheila.

Steffy tells Sheila that Finn is confused and he doesn’t need her in his life. The connection between them is over and done. When Sheila points out that she gave birth to him, it enrages Steffy even more. However, Sheila is furious that Steffy is shutting her out of Finn’s life again.

Ridge keeps pressing RJ about Luna and asks if Brooke gave him any advice. RJ says she did, and Ridge offers to give him advice too.

Luna says she can’t be pregnant right now because she has so many things she wants to do with her life. The more she talks about her symptoms, the more obvious it is that she’s probably pregnant and it could be Zende or RJ’s baby.

Liam tells Deacon to tone down his happy dance because everyone else is going to "need a minute" to cope with this news. They don’t know for sure that Sheila is telling the truth about Sugar wanting to kill Steffy and she’s the one who brought Sugar into their lives.

Sheila wants to change everything that happened in the past, but Steffy says that nothing she does could ever change what happened in the past. She demands that her connection to Finn ends. Immediately.

Ridge tells RJ how proud he is of the work RJ is doing at Forrester right now, and the team is great, too. Hope for the Future is about community and collaboration. When RJ says anyone could be part of the team, Ridge says that it’s hard to put a perfect team together. Brooke jokes about Ridge not putting a ring on it yet so Ridge jokes about how perfect Luna is. Brooke gives RJ a look behind Ridge’s back.

Luna is freaking out while they wait for the test results. She wants a baby someday but not now. When the timer goes off, Poppy picks up the test and looks at it as Luna waits in anticipation.

Sheila says that Finn saved her life. Steffy reminds her that he’s a doctor so he saves people. She tells Sheila about the ultimatum she gave Finn, shocking Sheila. When she says Finn chose her, Sheila says that Steffy and Hayes should be his top priority, but she wants to be in his life too. Steffy tells her to live her life, but she needs to stay away from them or Sheila will be answering to Steffy.