The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 14, 2024: Sheila, Sugar and a baby

Brooke confronts Zende, everyone reacts to news that Sheila's alive and Luna gets the shock of her life in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 14, 2024.

We begin with Eric (John McCook), Donna (Jennifer Gareis), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) expressing their disbelief that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is alive. The news has reached the papers so now it's no secret. Brooke gets a text that Zende (Delon de Metz) has arrived at work so she leaves the mansion quickly.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) walks into the design office and sees RJ (Joshua Hoffman). She asks how he's doing with the Sheila news. He's struggling because she tormented their family for years.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Zende mull over the news about Sheila. Carter asks how the designs are coming and he says he's been having trouble focusing. Carter admonishes him for thinking about the night with Luna, but he points out that Zende, and Poppy (Romy Park), were wrong.

Eric and Donna want answers about Sheila. Ridge asks if the name Janet Webber means anything to them, but they don't recognize it. That's where this all starts, Ridge says.

Luna hates the "gulf" with RJ. She really misses RJ and feels terrible about the pain she caused him. It's really killing her.

Carter points out that Luna was under the influence and he took advantage of it. Though Zende told her at the party to keep him in mind if things with RJ didn't work out, so when she ended up in his bed he thought she wanted him. Carter knows all about what it's like to fall for someone who isn't his, and it nearly destroyed everything. Brooke walks in and wants to talk to Zende alone, but Zende says Carter knows… and now it looks like Brooke knows, too. She wants to know how he could sleep with Luna and stab RJ in the back?

Donna can't believe Sugar looked like Sheila and that's who Steffy killed. Ridge tells them about the ultimatum Steffy gave Finn. Eric and Donna are shocked when Ridge reveals Finn called Sheila "a hero." Even though Finn chose his wife and kids, the idea that she needed to give him an ultimatum makes him worry.

Luna feels like this whole thing is her fault. Though RJ says none of this is her fault, she knows that everything has changed. Early in their relationship she feared losing him, and when he said he loved her, her fears went away. "Luna, I still love you," he says. He still needs time. She knows she hurt him and she hates herself for that.

Brooke insists on speaking to Zende alone. He says he knows what happened was wrong, but he had no idea Luna been drugged. Brooke points out he was in his right mind and he should have known better. He betrayed his family, his cousin. "You had no right sleeping with Luna!" she says.

Katherine Kelly Lang in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Eric's on the phone with Lauren, telling her the news. He ends the call and says she's shocked. Ridge is furious because Sheila gets away with everything and never has to pay for her crimes.

RJ doesn't want to hurt Luna. She hates that what's happened ruined her relationship with RJ and RJ's relationship with Zende. He says he'll never forgive his cousin for what happened. She tells him the carefree, boyish quality he had is gone and it breaks his heart.

Brooke thinks Zende needs to leave. He understands her anger but he earned his place in the company. Brooke says Zende ruined his place in the company. She tells him RJ asked her not to tell Ridge because he didn't want Luna to be upset; that's the kind of man RJ is, unlike Zende. She leaves Zende speechless and near tears.

Donna says Sheila could portray herself as a hero. Eric points out that Finn has a good heart but he's vulnerable to Sheila. Ridge doesn't see it that way.

Brooke yells at Zende, pointing out he never asked why Luna was in his bed and what happened. Zende is horribly upset and he promises they can put this all behind them.

Luna says the light in RJ's eyes has gone out. It's all pain and heartache. She feels terrible. RJ reassures her it's not her fault. He tells her he loves her and he won't let this tear them apart. She thought he needed more time, but he says he needs her more than anything and nothing will get between them. They share a very passionate kiss that's interrupted by a meeting reminder. Before he goes, he tells her to never forget how much he loves her.

Once RJ leaves, Luna wipes away her tears and smiles. She settles down at her desk to get to work, but suddenly she gets violently sick to her stomach. Terror washes over her. "Am I pregnant?" she wonders aloud.