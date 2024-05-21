The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 21, 2024: Finn puts Steffy first

Finn helps to ease Hope’s stress while Sheila awaits news about the wedding in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 21, 2024.

We begin today with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) in the office. He tells her he has an idea — having "lunch" at home. They share a kiss as Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) walks in and Ridge jokes they were "busted by the boss." Steffy asks if Brooke has seen Hope (Annika Noelle) because she "has a few words" for her.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) tells Hope she's special and has too much stress in her life. Hope admits losing Thomas was a hard thing, but Finn doesn't agree. He's not a Thomas fan and believes Hope deserves the best.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) tells his team that they’re going to be busy tonight so everyone needs to be ready. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) sits down and watches him in action. She asks if he’s heard from Finn and whether he’s coming to the wedding. He admits he hasn’t heard from Finn or Hope, which isn’t an automatic no. Sheila wanted an "automatic yes" because it would mean so much to her. He reminds her that Finn loves her, but she knows Steffy hates her and would hate the idea of going to their wedding.

Steffy tells Brooke that Deacon has been telling Hope that "Sheila is a changed woman." Brooke can’t believe what she’s hearing.

Hope appreciates the ego boost from Finn. One of her headaches comes back and he teases that maybe he’s the cause of her headaches. He urges her not to laugh and make it hurt worse.

Deacon urges Sheila not to give up, but she knows how hard it is for her son to have a wife who hates his mother. Deacon thinks it’s ridiculous that Steffy won’t allow it, because it’s not like she’s asking for the kids to be there. She would love to have Hayes as the ring bearer but he tells her to temper her expectations. They just have to wait to hear from Hope.

Steffy says Finn needs to stay away from Sheila and Hope is the only one who thinks this is all ok. Steffy reminds Brooke how dangerous Sheila is and Brooke wonders if it’s Hope trying to get closer to her father. Regardless, she needs to back off.

Tanner Novlan, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Finn offers more "pressure point therapy" for Hope but to do it properly he’ll need to work her spine and shoulders. He can feel her tension, which is probably leading to her headaches. Stress is probably the root cause of her headaches and that news really resonates with her in a big way. "It’s definitely helping," she tells him.

Sheila says that the first time she connected with Finn was during his wedding, so to have him at her wedding would be a "full circle moment." Deacon tells her to close her eyes and visualize Finn next to them at the altar. All Sheila can see is Steffy.

Brooke thinks Finn is caught in the middle between his family and his birth mother, but Steffy and Ridge disagree. It’s one or the other.

Finn continues his massage and tells Hope to find ways to manage her stress because it can manifest into pain. Hope admits it hasn’t been easy on her since Douglas left, and it has taken its toll on her. There are issues at work with Thomas being gone, and then there’s her divorce. She realizes she’s just been hiding her pain. Finn adds that she has to think about their parents getting married and he wonders whether she’ll go to the wedding. Hope wants to talk to her mother first, but she still doesn’t know. Finn says he has to put Steffy’s feelings first because there’s no way she would be ok with him going. He knows he has to give Deacon an answer, but he has to put his wife first. Hope says Steffy is lucky to have such a loving man in her life.

Ridge and Steffy tell Brooke she has to "talk some sense" into Hope. That’s when Hope walks into the office and Brooke says they were bringing up some concerns about Hope and her "warming up" to Sheila. Hope reminds them that she fainted when she saw Sheila. And Deacon had been right all along about Sheila being alive. Steffy wants to know that Hope understands how "psycho" Sheila is. Brooke is shocked that Hope believes what Deacon is selling, so Hope admits that Deacon proposed to Sheila and Steffy immediately knows it’s to lure Finn into his life.

Finn arrives at Il Giardino to talk to Deacon. Deacon hopes that Finn and Hope would also be excited about the wedding. Finn is happy for them, but he says Steffy — "rightfully so" — is not thrilled about Sheila. Deacon knows that Finn is the kind of man who makes his own decisions. Finn says he has to consider his family first and he can’t go to the wedding. Sheila walks in as he says he can’t be there. She asks if he can’t go, or if Steffy won’t allow him to be there. Sheila tries to sink her claws into Finn by telling him why she wants him there, even though she’s "trying" not to make it harder. "Say you’ll be there for your mom on her wedding day," she says, squeezing his arm.