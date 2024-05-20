The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 20, 2024: Finn and Hope share a moment while considering the wedding

Finn leans away from being in Sheila’s wedding while Hope considers saying yes in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 20, 2024.

We begin a new week in Los Angeles at Forrester Creations, where Liam (Scott Clifton) is still talking about Finn (Tanner Novlan) and his strange connection to his birth mother. He doesn’t think Finn will be able to cast aside his feelings for Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). Steffy says he will have to.

Finn can’t believe Sheila and Deacon (Sean Kanan) are getting married. Hope (Annika Noelle) asks if he can stand up for her father in the ceremony.

Sheila asks Deacon if he really thinks Hope and Finn will be in their wedding. He points out that if you don’t ask, "you never get." They laugh and hug each other. Deacon says he hasn’t talked to Finn yet, and Sheila is amazed that Hope is willing to ask Finn. She’s afraid to get excited because she knows that Steffy could be in the way.

Steffy tells Liam that Finn knows she’ll never forget what Sheila did to them. Liam can’t believe Finn truly believes that Sheila tried to save Steffy and the kids. Steffy calls Sheila dangerous and says that Finn will stay away from her.

Finn wants to know if Hope is considering being in the wedding. She points out that it’s much easier for her since she doesn’t have a spouse who is actively fighting her involvement. As much as he wants to consider it, knowing how much it would mean to Sheila, he has to think about Steffy and his commitment to her, "first and foremost."

Sheila tells Deacon that having Finn at their wedding, "the son that never gave up on her," would mean so much. Deacon tells her to put it out in the universe and will it to happen. And after her visit with Steffy, she doesn't see it happening.

Liam points out that even if Finn pushes Sheila from his life, he still fell for Sheila’s "con" and he’s frustrated that Hope has fallen for the idea that Sheila has changed, too.

Hope appreciates that Finn is always trying to put Steffy’s needs first. Finn knows that after all the pain Sheila caused, his wife’s feelings are valid no matter how he feels. He hopes it’s a long engagement to give him time to think. Hope believes it’s going to be a fast wedding and she’s leaning toward being there. But she wants to talk to her mom first. Finn reminds her that by going to the ceremony, she’s saying that she supports him marrying Sheila Carter. She’s conflicted because she wants her dad to be happy. When her face pinches in pain, she mentions she’s been getting headaches and Finn offers to help her.

Tanner Novlan, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Deacon wants to know that Sheila won’t let her feelings about Steffy get in her way. Sheila tries to say she’s fine. While he understands Sheila’s frustration, and he knows what Sheila did to protect Steffy, he knows there’s history between them. Some of the things Sheila did have had a huge impact on Steffy’s family, but she’s made so much progress. Sheila points out that Steffy is the only one standing in the way of her having a relationship with her son.

Steffy can’t believe that Hope is considering the idea that Sheila has changed. She asks if Hope felt "ashamed" or "guilty" about Sheila, and when Liam says he’s not sure, Steffy says she’d better not influence her husband.

Finn asks Hope a bunch of questions about her headaches. She tells him she’s thinking about starting acupuncture and he supports the idea of alternative treatments like massage. In fact, he says his "hands work wonders" if Hope trusts him to try to relieve her pain.

Deacon tells Sheila she’s not working hard enough to make him feel confident that she’s not going to cause trouble for Steffy. Sheila assures Deacon that he’s all she needs. She says that Steffy could prevent Finn from going to their wedding but nothing will destroy this "happy little life" she has going.

Steffy says she should have seen this coming with Hope, based on things Hope has been saying to her about protecting Finn’s feelings. Liam points out that Hope is trying to protect Steffy and Finn’s marriage. Steffy says Hope needs to stay away from Finn altogether.

Meanwhile, Finn is giving Hope a very deep head massage. They discuss how stress could be the cause. She lists out all of the stressors in her life and he finishes the massage and says she needs to find time for herself. He tells her to make herself the priority and not stress about things she can’t control. Like Thomas. He knows it’s hypocritical of him not to believe Thomas has changed when he’s trying to believe that about his birth mother. He also believes that Hope deserves the best and he doesn’t think it’s Thomas. The right guy will come along for her. “Any man would be lucky to be with you," he says.