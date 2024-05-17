The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of May 20-24

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) finds out about Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon's (Sean Kanan) wedding as Hope (Annika Noelle) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) figure out what to do about it. Naturally, there won't be a wedding in Los Angeles without some sparks flying, especially when it's Sheila Carter at the altar. It's time for a week full of threats and shocking twists in The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 20-24.

Read on to see what's coming up with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 20-24, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 20

"Finn and Hope have conflicting emotions when faced with a difficult decision. Steffy vents to Liam about Hope’s possible influence over Finn."

Tuesday, May 21

"Steffy is distraught to learn that Deacon and Sheila are getting married. Finn assists Hope with a medical issue."

Wednesday, May 22

"Brooke, Ridge, and Steffy attempt to reason with Hope. Sheila makes an outlandish request of Finn."

Thursday, May 23

"The marriage ceremony of Sheila Carter and Deacon Sharpe commences."

Friday, May 24

"Expect the unexpected at Deacon and Sheila’s wedding."

Here's what happened on The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of May 13-17:

Monday, May 13: "Backed into a corner, Steffy delivers an ultimatum to Finn."

Tuesday, May 14: "Brooke lays into Zende for betraying his cousin R.J. Luna faces another difficult situation concerning R.J. and Zende."

Wednesday, May 15: "Liam worries that Deacon’s joy over Sheila poses a threat to Steffy. Poppy inserts herself into Luna’s woes."

Thursday, May 16: "Liam argues that Finn is not supporting Steffy as he should. R.J. and Luna decide their future. "

Friday, May 17: "Hope expresses her frustration that Steffy encouraged Thomas and Douglas to leave Los Angeles. Finn grapples with the weight of his situation with Steffy and Sheila."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.