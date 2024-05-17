The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of May 20-24

We've got another thrilling week on The Young and the Restless. Victor is watching out for his family, but what happens if (or when) Jordan's location is discovered? Let's take a look at what's coming up in Genoa City with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of May 20-24.

You can find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of May 20 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 20

"Devon stands his ground with Billy, Nate defends Audra, and Tucker pushes Diane’s buttons."

Tuesday, May 21

"Victor covers his tracks, Adam and Chelsea put their differences aside, and Cole crosses the line."

Wednesday, May 22

"Jack attempts to keep the peace between Billy and Devon, Jordan plots her escape, and Nate spends quality time with Audra."

Thursday, May 23

"Victor discovers Jordan’s escape plan, Jack and Traci vow to help Ashley, and Nikki returns home."

Friday, May 24

"Victor receives unexpected visitors, Cole faces a tough decision, and Claire asks Summer for a second chance."

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a summary The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of May 13 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 13: "Christine and Danny start a new chapter, Devon and Nate strategize about an exit plan for Billy, and Adam comforts Chelsea."

Tuesday, May 14: "Lily receives shocking news from Jill, Daniel swallows his pride, and Audra questions Tucker’s loyalty."

Wednesday, May 15: "Ashley devises a dangerous plan, Sally finds herself at a crossroads, and Tucker proves himself to Devon."

Thursday, May 16: "Phyllis’ plan to support Daniel backfires, Audra makes a power move, and Abby’s loyalty is tested."

Friday, May 17: "Victor’s revenge plot against Jordan takes a dangerous turn, Nick confides in Phyllis, and Kyle vetoes Summer’s decision about Claire."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.