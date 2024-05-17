Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of May 20-24

There's a lot happening in Salem this week! If you want to know what's coming up in the next week or if need to look back at last week's episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of May 20-24.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of May 20, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 20

"EJ spies on a drunk Nicole kissing Eric. Johnny and Chanel meet with a specialist due to her pregnancy being high risk. Paulina asks Melinda to come back as DA. Leo finds Holly and Tate sharing a private moment."

Tuesday, May 21

"Chad seeks Steve’s help in tracking down Clyde. EJ gives Sloan an ultimatum. Eric visits Roman while Kate expresses her displeasure with Ava. Stephanie, Everett and Leo share a few drinks together after finishing up at the Spectator."

Wednesday, May 22

"Maggie puts her Konstantin plan into motion. Alex asks Theresa to move into the mansion with him. Julie gets word that the Horton home is ready for everyone to move back home. Chanel tells Johnny she wants to keep the baby. Tate informs Aaron that he and Holly are a secret couple."

Thursday, May 23

"Eric demands that Sloan explain her recent behavior. Stephanie tells Chad that Everett was arrested for assaulting Eric last night. A confused Everett flirts with Jada in front of Rafe. Marlena realizes what is going on with Everett."

Friday, May 24

"Nicole and EJ spend a difficult day together, grappling with their respective challenges. Sloan makes a confession to Eric. Chanel expresses her worries to Johnny about the possible radiation exposure to their baby. Marlena informs Jada, Rafe, and Stephanie about Everett/Bobby’s likely diagnosis."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of May 13, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 13

"Eric and Nicole have an unexpected encounter with Leo. Sloan and EJ come to terms about Jude. Jada opens up to Rafe about her past with Bobby. Stephanie and Everett reminisce about years past. Kristen questions Ava about the murders of Li and Gil."

Tuesday, May 14

"Tate wonders why Holly has been avoiding his texts. Marlena questions Brady’s feelings for Kristen. Theresa admits to Alex she wants them to be together. Rafe and Jada meet with Stefan and Kristen, who are all hopeful about clearing Gabi’s name."

Wednesday, May 15

"Eric and Nicole work on a piece about Salem’s homeless crisis. Chad discovers Abigail’s journal. Sloan confronts a drunken Leo over his revelation to EJ about the baby swap. Rafe presents his evidence and theory on Li Shin’s murder to EJ."

Thursday, May 16

"Xander orchestrates a scavenger hunt for Sarah. Maggie hints at Alex’s work neglect, and Theresa attempts to defuse tension. John and Marlena discuss the distribution of Victor’s wealth with concern over Konstantin’s reaction. Steve and Kayla chat with Jada, learning about the new evidence implicating Clyde."

Friday, May 17

"After failing to get EJ to reopen Li Shin’s murder case, Stefan seeks out Paulina for help. Steve confronts Ava about what she knows about Clyde’s whereabouts. While visiting with Jude, John offers Eric some help. Nicole tries to make amends with Holly after their Mother’s Day fight."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.