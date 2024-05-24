The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of May 27-31

Now that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) have tied the knot, expect the fallout to begin in The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 27-31.

After Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) forbade Finn (Tanner Novlan) from attending Sheila and Deacon's wedding, poor Finn ended up at the wedding by accident after the happy couple changed the venue to the restaurant. Now furious, Steffy seems to be focusing her anger at Hope (Annika Noelle), using the full force of her role at Forrester Creations to pull the plug on Hope for the Future.

Meanwhile, Bill (Don Diamont) and Poppy (Romy Park) are heating things back up in their recently rekindled romance, and it looks like there might be a trip to the altar in their future....

Read on to see what's coming up with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 27-31, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 27

"Steffy is furious when she learns of Finn’s betrayal."

Tuesday, May 28

"Katie quizzes Poppy and Bill on their past and present relationship. Liam calls out Finn’s behavior, while Hope defends him."

Wednesday, May 29

"Steffy and Hope play the blame game. Poppy shares life-changing information with Bill."

Thursday, May 30

"Steffy and Hope argue after Steffy makes a serious threat. Luna receives vital information she’s been waiting for."

Friday, May 31

"Hope declares that she and Steffy are officially at war. Katie becomes alarmed while discussing Luna with R.J."

Here's what happened on The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of May 20, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 20: "Finn and Hope have conflicting emotions when faced with a difficult decision. Steffy vents to Liam about Hope’s possible influence over Finn."

Tuesday, May 21: "Steffy is distraught to learn that Deacon and Sheila are getting married. Finn assists Hope with a medical issue."

Wednesday, May 22: "Brooke, Ridge, and Steffy attempt to reason with Hope. Sheila makes an outlandish request of Finn."

Thursday, May 23: "The marriage ceremony of Sheila Carter and Deacon Sharpe commences."

Friday, May 24: "Expect the unexpected at Deacon and Sheila’s wedding."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.