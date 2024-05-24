General Hospital spoilers: week of May 27-31

If you want to take a look at what's coming up this week in Port Charles, or if you missed a story last week and need to see what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 27-31.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 27, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 27

Monday's episode will be an encore from October 5, 2023, in honor of Memorial Day.

Tuesday, May 28

"Sam details her plan to help Jason. Maxie encourages Spinelli. Alexis gets some answers. Jason and Anna exchange info. Carly visits Brennan. "

Wednesday, May 29

"Elizabeth has misgivings. Ava confronts Nina. Josslyn and Trina pursue a move. Brook Lynn affirms her devotion to Chase. Alexis gets the last word."

Thursday, May 30

"Sonny seeks out Dex. Dante and Kristina have a heart-to-heart. Maxie issues an invitation. Molly is frustrated. Michael tells Drew how he feels."

Friday, May 31

"Curtis and Portia take on a new mission. Laura is dismayed. Jason’s decision angers Sonny. Chase offers reassurance. John grows suspicious. "

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of May 20, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 20: "Sonny is horrified. Blaze consoles Kristina. Jason summons Carly. Gregory apologizes to Finn. Anna confronts Brennan."

Tuesday, May 21: "Alexis and Diane prepare to present their case. Kristina pleads with Michael. Dex has a big decision to make. Finn faces a difficult task. Sonny seeks Dante’s help."

Wednesday, May 22: "Elizabeth is alarmed. Alexis is thrown for a loop. Dante issues a warning to Sonny. Ava gets key intel. Kristina makes an offer."

Thursday, May 23: "Carly stonewalls Anna. Alexis has her day in court. Ava offers sympathy to Sonny. Gio makes a move. Kristina shares her fears."

Friday, May 24: "Molly and TJ go on a date. Elizabeth can’t shake her concern. Portia is conflicted. Cody and Stella support Tracy."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.