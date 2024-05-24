The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of May 27-31

It's going to be another thrilling week on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at all of the tantalizing and thrilling stories coming to Genoa City this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of May 20-24.

You can find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of May 27 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 27

"Victor makes a decision about Jordan’s future, Chelsea takes matters into her own hands, and Ashley’s alters interfere with her treatment."

Tuesday, May 28

"Diane worries about Jack’s sobriety, Chelsea makes a tough decision, and Summer gives Claire the benefit of the doubt."

Wednesday, May 29

"Victor controls the narrative about Jordan, Jill shares alarming news with Billy, and Sally makes a power move."

Thursday, May 30

"Diane gives Jack an ultimatum about Nikki, Ashley and Traci arrive in Paris, and Tucker has an unexpected encounter."

Friday, May 31

"Victor holds Michael accountable for his actions, Jack and Nikki reach an understanding, and Summer calls a truce with Sally."

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a summary The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of May 20 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 20: "Devon stands his ground with Billy, Nate defends Audra, and Tucker pushes Diane’s buttons."

Tuesday, May 21: "Victor covers his tracks, Adam and Chelsea put their differences aside, and Cole crosses the line."

Wednesday, May 22: "Jack attempts to keep the peace between Billy and Devon, Jordan plots her escape, and Nate spends quality time with Audra."

Thursday, May 23: "Victor discovers Jordan’s escape plan, Jack and Traci vow to help Ashley, and Nikki returns home."

Friday, May 24: "Victor receives unexpected visitors, Cole faces a tough decision, and Claire asks Summer for a second chance."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.