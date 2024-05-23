The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 23, 2024: Deacon and Sheila's wedding

Deacon and Sheila’s wedding kicks off in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 23, 2024.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) looks around Il Giardino in amazement. The wedding is all set and he notes that it’s better to plan a wedding than a funeral. He only wishes he could give her everything she wants on her wedding day.

Meanwhile, Finn (Tanner Novlan) thinks about his birth mother’s request for him to be at the wedding. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) knows he has a lot on his mind but she wants to focus on their marriage more than anything.

Hope (Annika Noelle) picks out a few pieces of jewelry as Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) comes in. Brooke knows she’s going to the wedding and Hope insists that she’s supporting her father. Brooke corrects her and says she’s "enabling" her father and can’t believe she’s supporting her father in marrying a monster.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) gets dressed and smiles at the thought of her wedding day, but she looks at a picture of Finn and remembers that he won’t be there.

Hope knows there’s nothing she can do to stop her father from marrying Sheila. Brooke points out that she’s standing up for Sheila as her maid of honor and that sends a message whether she likes it or not.

Sheila’s preparing her feet with spray tanner when Deacon walks in. She doesn’t believe in bad luck so he uncovers his eyes and says she’s beautiful. He can tell she’s upset and he knows it’s about Finn. He thinks Finn should be there.

Steffy says Kelly is coming by to play with Beth, and Liam will be there, too. Steffy can see Finn is thinking about the wedding and she knows he wants to be there, but she points out that they need to keep their kids safe and that means he can’t be at the wedding.

Hope has to get going so she’s not late. Brooke reminds her that Deacon knows she loves him whether she’s at the wedding or not. Brooke thinks Hope will be the only one at the wedding because Finn won’t be there. She reminds Hope that Steffy has a family to protect. Hope doesn’t want to get into it, but she knows all about Brooke’s concerns. This day is for her father and that’s why she’s doing this. "Be careful," Brooke pleads.

Sheila has accepted that Finn won’t be there. Deacon says Finn should absolutely be there, along with any "hypothetical" friends she has. He assures her that she’s going to be Deacon’s wife and their wedding will be "magic." They aren’t doing the beach because the restaurant is their home. She asks who is marrying them, but it’s a surprise. She pushes him from the room and looks in the mirror. "Today’s going to be perfect. I just wish you could be there to share it with me, Baby Boy," she says to Finn’s photo.

Kimberlin Brown, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Finn assures Steffy that she and the kids are all he’s ever wanted. Liam arrives with Beth, who takes the coloring supplies and hurries off to see Kelly. Liam thanks them for setting this up. Steffy calls it a good distraction from Sheila and Deacon’s wedding. Liam asks Finn how he’s dealing with it. Finn doesn’t respond right away.

Deacon puts some finishing touches on the food, including some cookies that look like toes. He laughs and says the day is going to be "magic." In the apartment, Sheila looks at her feet in slippers and laughs.

Liam apologizes for putting Finn on the spot. Finn says he told them he’s not able to attend the wedding on the beach. He says he needs to go pick up pizza. (Pizza? At Il Giardino? Uh oh) Once he’s gone, Liam apologizes for coming on too strong and Steffy assures him that it’s all good.

Deacon thanks Tom (Clint Howard) for helping them save Sheila and that’s why they have him marrying them. He’s grateful for the suit and all the free food. "Try the toes," Deacon says as he runs off to greet Hope. He’s glad to see her and thanks her for coming. She says that Brooke doesn’t understand why she’s there but Hope sees how happy Sheila makes him and that’s enough for her.

As she finishes her preparations, Hope comes in and tells her that they’re ready for her. Sheila thanks her for being there, knowing how difficult it is. Hope tells her that now is her chance to prove she’s changed. She asks her to protect her father’s love, and Sheila promises that she’ll make sure Deacon is happy for the rest of their lives.

Liam and Steffy laugh at how much fun Beth and Kelly are having. She sighs and he asks if she’s ok. He knows she’s worried about Finn, but she points out that Finn chose his family and their safety is their first priority. He knows he can’t have anything to do with Sheila.

As the music plays, Sheila walks out in a black lace dress as Deacon and Hope watch. Deacon introduces Tom to Sheila, noting that he’s the one who helped them rescue her. She hugs him, thanking him for helping her. "Now, let’s get you two hitched," Tom says. He cracks some jokes about how a missing toe was what helped to save her life.

When Finn arrives to pick up his food, he’s told that the restaurant is closed. Sheila spots him and runs over to thank him for being there as he rushes to say he wasn’t there on purpose. Well. This is quite a pickle.