5 reasons I want Bill Spencer to be Luna's father on The Bold and the Beautiful

The identity of Luna Nozawa's (Lisa Yamada) father has been the subject of much speculation on The Bold and the Beautiful since her arrival. "Dollar" Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is one of the frontrunners, and I've been rooting for it to be him for a long time.

Luna's mother, Poppy (Romy Park), is a free-spirited woman who has a lot of love to give to the men who have been in her life. If you listen to Poppy's sister, Dr. Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda), there have been many men in her life and she likely doesn't know who Luna's father is.

For a brief moment, it looked like Luna's paternity could boil down to Bill or Li's husband, who is also Finn's (Tanner Novlan) father. Obviously that could be a very sticky situation (Li's husband already had an affair with Kimberlin Brown's villainous Sheila Carter, which led to Finn's birth).

Recently, as her relationship with Bill has heated up, Poppy admitted that Bill very well could be Luna's father. For his part, Bill was elated at the idea and wants to find out for sure so he can start making up for lost time and that's one of the many reasons I'm rooting for him.

Here are my 5 reasons for wanting Bill Spencer to be Luna's father.

Bill Spencer (and Don Diamont) would be a girl dad

In the world of The Bold and the Beautiful, Bill Spencer is the father to three sons. If Luna is his daughter, he'd suddenly become a Girl Dad. And Bill Spencer looks like he'd be a pretty cool Girl Dad.

It's even sweeter knowing that in real life, Diamont is the father of seven (seven!) sons. He wrote about his experience of meeting his wife, Cindy, and raising their seven sons in his 2018 autobiography, My Seven Sons and How We Raised Each Other.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even if he's not a Girl Dad in real life, it would be fun to see Diamont play the role as Bill Spencer.

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Liam suddenly becomes related to Finn

When Bill told Liam that he could be Luna's father in the May 30 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam's jaw hit the floor. That wasn't what he was expecting to hear at all. With that one sentence, Liam's life changes dramatically.

If Luna ends up being Bill's daughter, there are immediate implications for the Spencers. Not only does she become Liam's half-sister, but she'd be entitled to a share of the Spencer Publications empire.

What's more is that it opens Liam's life up to new family members. Luna and Finn (Tanner Novlan) are cousins. Liam and Finn are mortal enemies, but they'd suddenly become related through Luna and that alone would be worth watching!

Instead of Finn's father being Luna's father and watching the drama play out between Poppy and Li, it would be much more thrilling to see how Finn and Liam suddenly react to having a familial bond. Would it change anything? Probably not, but the tension between them would be entertaining.

Poppy (Romy Park) smiles in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Bill's excitement makes us excited

After years and years of coming home from school and watching Maury Povich reveal DNA test results to countless unsuspecting people, it's refreshing to see that in this case, Bill is genuinely excited about the prospect of having a daughter. He loves Poppy so much and he believes that their union, albeit brief, was so magical. The idea that Luna was born from that one night is something that makes him happy.

Katie (Heather Tom) shares a son with Bill and has been extolling his virtues as a father. Seeing him step into the role of Luna's father would be exciting and refreshing, infusing some fresh new storylines into the show.

Interestingly, both Katie and Eric (John McCook) noted that Bill probably wouldn't be thrilled to find out that he has a daughter. Let us have a chance at seeing them proved wrong.

Bill already loves Luna

Bill has already expressed how impressed he is with Luna, and he's made no secret that he already cares about her, whether or not he ends up being her father. She's Poppy's daughter and he loves Poppy, so that means he cares about Luna.

Bill and Luna already shared a very touching moment when he arrived at her apartment looking for Poppy, only to find that Luna was in tears. She didn't want to reveal that she'd accidentally taken her mother's "special mints" and that led her to sleep with Zende Forrester (Delon De Metz).

As soon as he saw how upset Luna was, Bill went into full Dad Mode and asked how he could help. Knowing that she wasn't comfortable opening up about what was bothering her, he tried to offer paternal advice without overstepping. It was something Luna needed in the moment and she hasn't forgotten it.

In fact, it was this moment that really cemented her desire for Bill to be her father, even though Poppy already told her that it wasn't possible.

Luna wants Bill to be her father, and Bill wants Luna to be his daughter. Let's make this thing happen!

(Image credit: CBS)

Another Spencer-Forrester connection

Historically, there's never been much love between the Spencers and the Forresters. Though he's supportive of Luna finding her father, RJ (Joshua Hoffman) has explained that Bill Spencer has a complex history with his family. That likely wouldn't change anything in Luna and RJ's relationship, but it could have some implications should Bill be revealed as her father.

We've already talked about how the Spencers would be linked to the Finnegan family. The Spencers have a few links to the Logan family through Katie and Hope (Annika Noelle), who was married to Liam. If Luna ends up being Bill's daughter, and should she end up marrying RJ, then there would be a connection to the Forresters through RJ. RJ is the only son of Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), making him the "golden child" in many circles.

Imagine what would happen seeing Bill Spencer's only daughter being in a relationship with Ridge and Brooke's only son. Again, the drama would be delicious.

But first, we need to find out if Bill is Luna's father...