The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 30, 2024: 'this time it's war'

Hope and Steffy continue to argue about the future of Hope’s line while Bill comes to terms with possibly being Luna’s father and Li learns more about her sister’s intentions in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 30, 2024.

We pick up at Forrester Creations, where Hope (Annika Noelle) wants to know if Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is serious. Steffy says her line is in trouble, but Hope doesn’t believe it.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) want to know what Katie (Heather Tom) means when she says she’s not sure about Luna’s mother, Poppy (Romy Park). They wonder if it’s because she wants another chance with Bill (Don Diamont).

Bill laughs and tells Poppy that they could have a daughter together. He can’t believe it, but he loves the idea of it.

In the design office, Luna (Lisa Yamada) thinks back to when she talked to Bill about being her father. Her mother told her he wasn’t, but now she’s reversed it. She’s interrupted when Li (Naomi Matsuda) walks in and wants to know everything about Poppy and Bill’s relationship.

Katie doesn’t see a future with Bill. Her sisters want her to be happy and they wonder if she would be happy if she had a second chance with Bill.

Li knows Poppy has been spending time with Bill, but she’s concerned that her sister has a history of dating wealthy men. Luna doesn’t believe that Li is accusing her mother of being a gold digger.

Poppy apologizes to Bill for not saying something sooner, but Bill understands why she hid it. He wants to do a paternity test right away.

Romy Park, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy thinks she’s including Hope in her decisions, but Hope thinks she could have clued her in sooner so that she could make changes. Hope wonders if Steffy ran the idea by Ridge before cutting the line. She wonders if the decision to cut the line "isn’t strictly business." Steffy looks away. "I’m right, aren’t I?" Hope asks. Steffy can’t believe Hope thinks she’s doing this as a punishment, but Hope points out that she tanked the line when she sent Thomas away. Steffy insists that Hope needs to get in gear and she’ll be talking to Ridge and Carter about it soon.

Donna and Brooke can tell that Katie still cares for Bill, and Katie admits that they’re not wrong about it. Bill gave her a chance to experience life in a whole new way, and they have a son together. She praises Bill as a father. Donna says that Luna’s mother will never have the chance to share a child with Bill.

Luna asks Li not to bring this up again, but Li has seen what’s happening. Li knows Luna is being loyal, but she’s not seeing what Poppy is up to. Luna defends her mother for being "unfairly attacked." She says her mother is in love with Bill. Li reminds her that Bill is Kelly’s grandfather, which means she’s protective of her.

Bill is excited at the possibility of making up for lost time with Luna. He wants to go get the paternity test, but Poppy wants to talk to Luna alone. Bill hopes Luna is as excited about him being her father as he is about being her father.

Katie appreciates her sisters being concerned about her, but she and Bill have been apart for a while and he’s "smitten" with Poppy. Hope runs in to talk to her mom. She tells her about the meeting with Steffy. "She’s completely out of control," she says, near tears.

Katherine Kelly Lang in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy consults with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) about the Hope for the Future’s projections. Carter agrees that the numbers don’t look good. He also says that he can see where Ridge was going by giving the line more time to grow, but Steffy doesn’t think it’s really possible to save the line.

Liam (Scott Clifton) is at Bill’s house telling him about the deal he just wrapped up. Liam can tell something is up with his father, so Bill tells him about Poppy being there. At first, Liam thinks he might have interrupted a moment between them, but Bill tells him that Poppy told him something that’s "mind-blowing." He’s bursting with excitement.

Luna is still in the design office when Poppy suddenly arrives and tells her she needs to talk. It’s important and it’s about her father.

Liam wonders if his father and Poppy have been arguing, but Bill points out that he’s not angry. He teases his son for not being able to read his own father. He’s thrilled about the possible news. "What are we thrilled about?" Liam asks. "Life, Liam," Bill laughs. He explains that they had been talking about the one night they had, and how his regret was not reaching out to Poppy again. He never considered that anything could have come from it. "Liam, Poppy finally admitted that I could be Luna’s father." Bill’s elated, but Liam’s face falls.

Luna wants to know what Poppy is talking about. Poppy admits that she always loved their life together, but she explains that over 20 years in the past she fell in love. She explains that there’s a very good chance that Bill really is her father. Luna is so excited at the revelation.

Carter can’t believe that Steffy is thinking about killing the line and he knows Brooke won’t allow it. Steffy points out that she's the co-CEO, not Brooke.

Brooke asks Hope what Steffy has done. Hope admits that Hope for the Future is going through a "rough patch" (thanks to Steffy, Brooke points out), but her line means so much to her. Donna wants to know what Hope is saying. Hope says that Steffy has already taken her son from her, and now she’s trying to cancel Hope for the Future. The Logan sisters can’t believe it. Hope insists that this is a personal vendetta. "I’m not going to allow it," Hope says. Steffy’s pitting the Forresters and the Logans against each other, "and this time it’s war."