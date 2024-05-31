The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of June 3-7

It's going to be a very busy week for Forrester Creations in The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 3-7.

It's going to be a bumpy ride on The Bold and the Beautiful next week. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is trying to kill Hope for the Future because it's losing money while Hope (Annika Noelle) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) believe that it's a personal attack.

Bill (Don Diamont) and Poppy (Romy Park) are looking to find out if Luna (Lisa Yamada) is Bill's daughter, but Li (Naomi Matsuda) has other plans. And while the idea of Bill being Luna's father has RJ (Joshua Hoffman) feeling uneasy, Katie (Heather Tom) is even more on edge.

All of that's going to come to a head over the course of the next week.

Read on to see what's coming up with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 3, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 3

"Brooke and Hope fight to keep the Hope for the Future line alive; Li attempts to halt Bill and Luna’s paternity test."

Tuesday, June 4

"Ridge makes a final decision between Steffy and Hope; Deacon gives Tom a substantial gift for saving Sheila’s life; Katie learns from R.J. that Bill might be Luna’s father."

Wednesday, June 5

"Ridge makes a surprising offer to Brooke; Hope vows that Steffy will not get rid of the Logans; the identity of Luna’s father is revealed."

Thursday, June 6

"Li gives Katie a cryptic warning about Poppy; Steffy clarifies her perspective when Finn defends Hope."

Friday, June 7

"Hope finds herself in an unexpected situation."

Here's what happened on The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of May 27, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 27: "Steffy is furious when she learns of Finn’s betrayal."

Tuesday, May 28: "Katie quizzes Poppy and Bill on their past and present relationship. Liam calls out Finn’s behavior, while Hope defends him."

Wednesday, May 29: "Steffy and Hope play the blame game. Poppy shares life-changing information with Bill."

Thursday, May 30: "Steffy and Hope argue after Steffy makes a serious threat. Luna receives vital information she’s been waiting for."

Friday, May 31: "Hope declares that she and Steffy are officially at war. Katie becomes alarmed while discussing Luna with R.J."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.