Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of June 3-7

It's a new month and if you want to know what's coming up in Salem this week or if you need to look back at last week's episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of June 3-7.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of June 3, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 3

"Kristen proposes an outrageous idea to Stefan. Rafe seeks to take action against Melinda for her part in Sloan’s baby switch. Leo raises questions with EJ regarding their confidential arrangement. Kate consoles Roman over the loss of Jude. Eric finds Sloan attempting to flee."

Tuesday, June 4

"Harris takes measures to obtain Clyde’s whereabouts. Ava and Lucas try to persuade Goldman to give up Clyde. Kayla isn’t happy when she learns Steve is planning to leave town. Xander isn’t entirely on board with Sarah’s wedding surprise."

Wednesday, June 5

"Harris tries to stop Ava from committing murder. Chad receives life-altering news. Rafe and Stefan brainstorm to prove Gabi’s innocence. EJ confronts Melinda about her knowledge of Jude’s true parentage. Nicole and Eric have an emotional talk about Jude."

Thursday, June 6

"Kristen and Alex have a change of heart. Things heat up between Theresa and Brady. Julie urges Maggie not to marry Konstantin. Chad doubts Clyde’s honesty regarding Abigail."

Friday, June 7

"Alex discovers Theresa and Brady in a compromising position. Steve, John, and Maggie prepare to make their move. Sarah reaches out to someone from Xander’s past. The wedding ceremony for Konstantin and Maggie commences."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of May 27, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 27

"Nicole is shocked when the truth about Jude is revealed. Harris and Ava devise a plan to track down Clyde’s location. Rafe provides copies of Clyde’s black book to John and Steve. Maggie meets Xander and Sarah, who announce their engagement."

Tuesday, May 28

"Bonnie has no issue with Theresa getting a piece of the Kiriakis fortune. Maggie talks to Alex about family and the upcoming weddings. Stefan hopes Melinda will reopen Gabi’s case. Rafe and Eric are shocked to discover that Sloan has vanished. EJ and Nicole focus on Jude."

Wednesday, May 29

"Marlena and John offer support to Eric. Marlena contacts Jada to discuss staging an intervention for Everett. Steve tracks down Goldman and Clyde’s possible location. Harris, Ava, and Lucas arrive in Montana to find Clyde. Stephanie receives Chad’s unwavering support in her concerns about Everett’s disorder."

Thursday, May 30

"Stefan, in need of a new manager at the Bistro, asks Theresa if she wants the job. EJ catches up Kristen about his new son. Alex tells Marlena he’s with Theresa… and also sleeping with Kristen. In Montana, Ava, Harris, and Lucas discuss the plan to capture Clyde."

Friday, May 31

"Nicole and Sloan have a major showdown! Eric confronts Leo about his deception. The walls close in on Melinda. Jada and Stephanie have a shocking interaction with Everett."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.