General Hospital spoilers: week of June 3-7

If you want to see what's coming up this week in Port Charles, or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of June 3-7.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of June 3, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 3

"Anna arrives at the scene of a crime. Sonny gets an earful from Carly. Valentin has a clandestine meeting. Ava cozies up to Natalia. Kristina feels betrayed. "

Tuesday, June 4

"Anna makes a horrifying realization. Drew takes Carly by surprise. John threatens to make an arrest. Finn rebuffs Elizabeth. Chase leans on Brook Lynn."

Wednesday, June 5

"Gregory’s loved ones say their final good-byes. Kristina and Molly clash. Blaze struggles in a recording session."

Thursday, June 6

"Trina has a jarring encounter. Gio starts a new job. Concerns for Finn deepen. Kristina tries to mend fences. Maxie and Spinelli enjoy some family time."

Friday, June 7

"Jake is shocked by what he sees. Elizabeth confides in Stella. Brook Lynn and Chase strategize. Nina gets a welcome surprise. Dex issues an invitation."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of May 27, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 27: "Monday's episode will be an encore from October 5, 2023, in honor of Memorial Day."

Tuesday, May 28: "Sam details her plan to help Jason. Maxie encourages Spinelli. Alexis gets some answers. Jason and Anna exchange info. Carly visits Brennan."

Wednesday, May 29: "Elizabeth has misgivings. Ava confronts Nina. Josslyn and Trina pursue a move. Brook Lynn affirms her devotion to Chase. Alexis gets the last word."

Thursday, May 30: "Sonny seeks out Dex. Dante and Kristina have a heart-to-heart. Maxie issues an invitation. Molly is frustrated. Michael tells Drew how he feels."

Friday, May 31: "Curtis and Portia take on a new mission. Laura is dismayed. Jason’s decision angers Sonny. Chase offers reassurance. John grows suspicious."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.