The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of June 3-7

There's so much drama coming up on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at all of the tantalizing and thrilling stories coming to Genoa City this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 3-7.

You can find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 3 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 3

"Victor expresses concern about Adam, Audra and Tucker play cat and mouse, and Chloe works to repair her rift with Sally."

Tuesday, June 4

"Victor confronts Cole about his betrayal, Claire starts a new chapter, and Traci and Ashley learns a shocking secret."

Wednesday, June 5

"Sally interrupts a moment between Adam and Chelsea, Lily loses patience with Billy, and Mamie stands her ground with Nate."

Thursday, June 6

"Ashley’s trip in Paris takes an unexpected turn."

Friday, June 7

"Ashley makes a shocking discovery , while Tucker takes matters into his own hands."

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a summary The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of May 27 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 27: "Victor makes a decision about Jordan’s future, Chelsea takes matters into her own hands, and Ashley’s alters interfere with her treatment."

Tuesday, May 28: "Diane worries about Jack’s sobriety, Chelsea makes a tough decision, and Summer gives Claire the benefit of the doubt."

Wednesday, May 29: "Victor controls the narrative about Jordan, Jill shares alarming news with Billy, and Sally makes a power move."

Thursday, May 30: "Diane gives Jack an ultimatum about Nikki, Ashley and Traci arrive in Paris, and Tucker has an unexpected encounter."

Friday, May 31: "Victor holds Michael accountable for his actions, Jack and Nikki reach an understanding, and Summer calls a truce with Sally."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.