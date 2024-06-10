The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 10, 2024: Hope's daydreams

Steffy expresses concerns about Hope in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 10, 2024.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Hope (Annika Noelle) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) are still engaged in a very passionate kiss.

Meanwhile, in Malibu, Liam (Scott Clifton) tells Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that he doesn’t think Hope is trying to create problems for Steffy’s marriage. He admits he doesn’t know much about the subject. Steffy asks if he thinks she has nothing to worry about with Hope.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) tries to get information from a very distracted Katie (Heather Tom), who is lost in thought. He teases her about being so distracted but he knows that something is on her mind. She admits there’s something she’s having trouble picturing and it has to do with Bill.

Bill (Don Diamont) carries some of Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) things into the house, still marveling that he has a daughter. Poppy (Romy Park) is overjoyed that they get to "finally" be a real family.

"My house is your house," Bill says. Luna is so excited to have a big house. Poppy can’t believe this is their new life.

Steffy is tired of Hope making excuses for Sheila. Liam agrees, but he points out that Finn would say it’s complicated. That’s why Steffy doesn’t want Hope spending time around her husband.

Finn gets Hope’s attention. She was daydreaming (DAYDREAMING!) the WHOLE TIME about kissing Finn while he was telling her how much he admires how she embodies everything about her line, Hope for the Future.

Carter asks if Bill did something. Katie explains that Bill has a daughter. Carter can’t understand why the mother didn’t reach out to Bill sooner. Katie explains that the mother didn’t want to be a gold digger. She reveals that Luna is Bill’s daughter and that Poppy was the one Bill hooked up with at a festival.

Poppy says they always lived in little rentals. Luna says she loved living there, though, and Bill knows it must have been filled with love. Luna is ready to do fun father-daughter things. When she calls Bill "dad," Bill admits he can get used to that. Poppy assures him that they will contribute because they’re not freeloaders, but he says he’s just happy to have them there.

Steffy says that Hope was at Sheila’s memorial, and then they were at the wedding. Liam points out that they have a connection through their parents and that’s it. That will bring them together on its own. Steffy wants Hope to back off and stop putting Finn in "risky" situations.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Hope grabs some water and Finn asks if she’s ok. She blames the migraines and thanks him for his help. He asks if the "throbbing" is getting worse and says she looks "flushed." He asks what’s going on. Oh, Finn, if you only knew….

Carter is trying to process that Bill, her "ego-maniacal" ex, has a daughter. She marvels that Bill’s sons Liam and Wyatt were surprises and he was only in her son's life from the start. She guesses that he’ll be happy having a sister. Carter asks how Katie feels about Poppy and she doesn’t have an answer.

Bill gives the women the full tour and Luna can’t believe how great it is. Poppy thanks him for welcoming Luna into his life with open arms. She says she’d move anywhere to be with them. Bill suggests that it’s time for her to meet one of her brothers.

Liam gets a text from Bill, who asks him to get to the house because it’s important. He tells Steffy to try not to be too hard on Hope because he doesn’t think she’s doing anything intentionally. Steffy just doesn’t like how much time Hope is spending with Finn.

Finn checks Hope’s temperature. He thinks they need to figure out what’s going on and he says she can confide in him. He asks if she’s feeling anxious. He wants to know how she’s feeling and she laughs nervously.

Carter asks how she feels about Bill having a daughter with Poppy, and she’s not sure. She doesn't know how she should feel, and he understands that because there’s no set of rules about it. She wonders how Will might feel having another sibling. And another baby mama, Carter points out.

Bill says Liam is on the way and Poppy asks how he thinks Liam will react. Luna always wanted siblings. Bill promises that everything is going to be great. Liam arrives and slowly walks in. "Hi Dad," he says. "You summoned me." He introduces Poppy and Liam says it’s a pleasure to finally meet her. Bill introduces Luna and confirms that she’s Liam’s half-sister. He’s shocked, but he’s smiling.

Hope says it’s hard to explain how she’s feeling. She was in love with Liam but he was always also in love with Steffy. And then she got to be with Thomas despite their past. And now she’s been spending time with Finn and she’s come to see that he’s such a good man. He’s the whole package. He appreciates the compliments, but he doesn’t think he’s perfect. Hope says she wants that, too. He says there are plenty of guys like him out there, but she’ll have to look. And he says she deserves a man like that. He offers to set her up with one of his colleagues. She says she appreciates everything he’s done for her. Steffy walks in and sees Hope’s hand in Finn’s and demands to know what she just walked in on.