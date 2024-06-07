The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of June 10-14

It's time to buckle up, friends, because things are about to get hot and heavy in The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 10-14.

It never ends on The Bold and the Beautiful, friends.

Last week, Bill (Don Diamont) found out that Luna (Lisa Yamada) is his daughter while Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tried to take down Hope for the Future. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) ended up siding with Hope (Annika Noelle) and keeping the line in place for now. Steffy turned to Liam (Scott Clifton) for advice while Hope turned to Finn (Tanner Novlan), who urged his friend to de-stress.

Well buckle up, because "de-stressing" led to a very passionate kiss between Hope and Finn, and things are only going to get hot and heavier from there.

Here's what we can expect during the week of June 10:

Katie (Heather Tom) is forced to face Bill's new family situation. He's asked Poppy (Romy Park) and Luna to move in with him so that they can start making up for lost time as a family, but where does Katie fit in with this? Bill has "a whole new family," she notes in a preview.

Meanwhile, Steffy can't figure out why Hope has been spending so much time with Finn. She thinks it's "strange" that they're suddenly spending so much time together. Is it bonding over a shared traumatic experience (aka Sheila's wedding) or is it something else?

Steffy isn't wrong. Something is going on and it's Hope tearing Finn's shirt open. "I can't stop thinking about you," she tells him as they share passionate kisses.

Looks like we're in for a bumpy ride this summer....

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 3, courtesy of Soap Opera News. You'll also find recaps of all these episodes in the links above.

Monday, June 3

"Brooke and Hope fight to keep the Hope for the Future line alive; Li attempts to halt Bill and Luna’s paternity test."

Tuesday, June 4

"Ridge makes a final decision between Steffy and Hope; Deacon gives Tom a substantial gift for saving Sheila’s life; Katie learns from R.J. that Bill might be Luna’s father."

Wednesday, June 5

"Ridge makes a surprising offer to Brooke; Hope vows that Steffy will not get rid of the Logans; the identity of Luna’s father is revealed."

Thursday, June 6

"Li gives Katie a cryptic warning about Poppy; Steffy clarifies her perspective when Finn defends Hope."

Friday, June 7

"Hope finds herself in an unexpected situation."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.