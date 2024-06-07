Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of June 10-14

If you want to know what's coming up in Salem this week or if you need to look back at last week's episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of June 10-14.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of June 10, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 10

"The wedding of Konstantin and Maggie gets even more dramatic—someone gets shot! Plus, Konstantin makes a chilling confession."

Tuesday, June 11

"Alex, Brady, and Xander ruminate about Konstantin’s cryptic warning. Marlena has some unfortunate news for Stephanie about Everett."

Wednesday, June 12

"Eric hits up EJ for some legal help. Leo, thinking he’s got no luck in love, turns to Marlena for some assistance. Johnny and Chanel await the results about their baby."

Thursday, June 13

"Rafe’s all over Clyde about his misdeeds. Johnny tells Chanel about his new job opportunity."

Friday, June 14

"Chad shares some surprising news with Julie, Chanel fills Paulina in on her and Johnny’s next move, and Stefan asks Kristen for help to clear Gabi’s name."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of June 3, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 3

"Kristen proposes an outrageous idea to Stefan. Rafe seeks to take action against Melinda for her part in Sloan’s baby switch. Leo raises questions with EJ regarding their confidential arrangement. Kate consoles Roman over the loss of Jude. Eric finds Sloan attempting to flee."

Tuesday, June 4

"Harris takes measures to obtain Clyde’s whereabouts. Ava and Lucas try to persuade Goldman to give up Clyde. Kayla isn’t happy when she learns Steve is planning to leave town. Xander isn’t entirely on board with Sarah’s wedding surprise."

Wednesday, June 5

"Harris tries to stop Ava from committing murder. Chad receives life-altering news. Rafe and Stefan brainstorm to prove Gabi’s innocence. EJ confronts Melinda about her knowledge of Jude’s true parentage. Nicole and Eric have an emotional talk about Jude."

Thursday, June 6

"Kristen and Alex have a change of heart. Things heat up between Theresa and Brady. Julie urges Maggie not to marry Konstantin. Chad doubts Clyde’s honesty regarding Abigail."

Friday, June 7

"Alex discovers Theresa and Brady in a compromising position. Steve, John, and Maggie prepare to make their move. Sarah reaches out to someone from Xander’s past. The wedding ceremony for Konstantin and Maggie commences."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.