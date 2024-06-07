The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of June 10-14

There's a lot to look forward to on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at all of the tantalizing and thrilling stories coming to Genoa City this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 10-14.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 10 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 10

"Victor holds Cole and Michael accountable for their actions, Ashley travels outside her comfort zone, and Audra experiences a professional setback."

Tuesday, June 11

"Victor reveals a new business strategy to the family, Nikki confides in Lauren, and Adam experiences déjà vu with Victoria."

Wednesday, June 12

"Victor and Nikki share a difference of opinion about her connection with Jack, Claire lets her guard down with Kyle, and Nick questions Victoria about her future plans."

Thursday, June 13

"Cole and Victoria revisit their past, Audra has a rude awakening, and Summer struggles co-parenting with Kyle."

Friday, June 14

"Victor retaliates against Jack, Billy turns on the charm with Lily, and Diane settles unfinished business with Nikki."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a summary The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 3 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 3: "Victor expresses concern about Adam, Audra and Tucker play cat and mouse, and Chloe works to repair her rift with Sally."

Tuesday, June 4: "Victor confronts Cole about his betrayal, Claire starts a new chapter, and Traci and Ashley learns a shocking secret."

Wednesday, June 5: "Sally interrupts a moment between Adam and Chelsea, Lily loses patience with Billy, and Mamie stands her ground with Nate."

Thursday, June 6: "Ashley’s trip in Paris takes an unexpected turn."

Friday, June 7: "Ashley makes a shocking discovery , while Tucker takes matters into his own hands."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.