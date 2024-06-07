General Hospital spoilers: week of June 10-14

It's going to be an exciting week on General Hospital. If you want to see what's coming up in Port Charles, or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of June 10-14.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of June 10, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 10

"Elizabeth is left reeling. Willow opens up to Michael. Nina has a change of heart. Drew shares his news with Curtis. Tracy offers wise counsel."

Tuesday, June 11

"Sonny bears gifts for Kristina. Alexis advises Laura. TJ is outraged. Sasha challenges Cody. Carly’s hopes are dashed."

Wednesday, June 12

"Curtis wants answers. Trina confronts Laura. Alexis and Diane wonder what the future holds for Heather. Stella confides in Tracy. Kristina and Blaze ponder their options."

Thursday, June 13

"Kristina seeks Alexis’s advice. Elizabeth and Chase voice their concerns. Finn is determined. Gio pitches an idea."

Friday, June 14

"Carly is suspicious. Nina gets a thrilling invitation. Cody gets food for thought. Anna accepts an offer from Valentin. John gives Jason a shocking task."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of June 3, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 3: "Anna arrives at the scene of a crime. Sonny gets an earful from Carly. Valentin has a clandestine meeting. Ava cozies up to Natalia. Kristina feels betrayed."

Tuesday, June 4: "Anna makes a horrifying realization. Drew takes Carly by surprise. John threatens to make an arrest. Finn rebuffs Elizabeth. Chase leans on Brook Lynn."

Wednesday, June 5: "Gregory’s loved ones say their final good-byes. Kristina and Molly clash. Blaze struggles in a recording session."

Thursday, June 6: "Trina has a jarring encounter. Gio starts a new job. Concerns for Finn deepen. Kristina tries to mend fences. Maxie and Spinelli enjoy some family time."

Friday, June 7: "Jake is shocked by what he sees. Elizabeth confides in Stella. Brook Lynn and Chase strategize. Nina gets a welcome surprise. Dex issues an invitation."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.