The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 7, 2024: a scandalous kiss

Hope and Finn get a lot closer while Steffy and Liam ponder Hope’s motives in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 7, 2024.

We begin at the Malibu house, where Liam (Scott Clifton) thanks Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for helping pack Kelly’s bags for soccer. He can see that she’s in a mood and she admits she is. Because of Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Hope (Annika Noelle).

Back in the office, Hope thanks Finn for the massage. He’s concerned about the headaches she’s getting and chastises her for being a bad patient and not following doctor’s orders. She promises to try harder as she gives him a sideways look.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) loves the idea of Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Steffy running the company and he knows they will be great together. And he’ll be right there to help. She’s flattered and appreciates that he recognizes her contributions. He asks if she’s agreeing to step into the role to help lead Forrester Creations. He insists there’s no one better than her for the job. Brooke says it means a lot to her and it would be an honor. Part of her wants to say yes and years ago she would have jumped at the opportunity, but right now it doesn’t feel like the right time.

Liam doesn’t want to choose sides. He knows she’s savvy about business and there could be a reason to cut Hope for the Future but he knows how much Hope loves the line and knows it would hurt her. He can’t figure out why Finn is involved and Steffy says that she thinks he should stay in his own lane.

Finn keeps massaging Hope, working on her head and shoulders. He offers to do more but she has to get back to work. He’s happy to help, and she is happy to receive that help. Maybe too happy.

Ridge can’t believe that Brooke is turning him down. He thought she’d jump all over it. He wants to know what this is all about and asks directly if it’s about Steffy.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Steffy admits she loves her husband but some of his choices drive her crazy. Liam understands that, knowing that Finn chose Sheila and now Sheila will keep pushing for more "involvement" in their lives. Steffy knows that Finn is struggling with staying away from Sheila but she knows his tie to their marriage is stronger. She worries that Sheila has managed to bring Finn and Hope closer together.

Hope suggests that Finn could be a masseuse. He offers to show her how to do the massages herself so she doesn’t have to track him down. He says she needs to find time for herself and she promises to try. He’s concerned about her.

Ridge tries to process that Brooke is turning him down because she doesn’t want to work with Steffy. Brooke says it’s the opposite because Steffy has been on a rampage lately. Brooke is afraid it would turn the office into a battlefield. She just doesn’t want to work side by side with Steffy and make her feel threatened.

Steffy tells Liam that Hope keeps giving Finn ideas about Sheila changing. Liam offers that maybe since Hope got a second chance with Deacon, she thinks Finn could have a second chance with Sheila. Steffy says it’s very disturbing and it’s the last thing Finn needs to hear. Steffy has a theory that Hope is spending time with Finn to cause problems in Steffy’s marriage.

Tanner Novlan, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Hope says she appreciates Finn’s concerns but she doesn’t want to be a source of tension in Finn’s life. She can’t imagine Steffy will be ok with him giving her medical advice or even hanging out with her. Finn says that when he’s advising her as a doctor and as a friend. He knows she’s been through a lot lately. She agrees that it feels like whiplash. Finn knows she can handle it and she has a support system of family and friends. He vows to always be there for her.

Brooke points out that the company is their legacy and she’s not sure if working with Steffy would allow for it. She might be better off working behind the scenes but she’s thrilled that Ridge feels so confident in her. He marvels that he keeps falling in love with her more and more each day. They share a passionate kiss.

Liam doesn’t think that Hope interfering in Steffy’s marriage is something she’d do. Steffy thinks it is tied to her belief that they’re trying to get rid of the Logans. He doesn’t think that’s who Hope is. "Girlfriend is off the rails," Steffy says.

Hope tells Finn that she appreciates his care and consideration. He says he loves the messaging in Hope for the Future and he admires and respects her so much. "You fully embody the name of your line," he says. She gets another headache, only this time he massages her neck from the front so their faces are inches away. She gets caught up in the moment and kisses him. He pulls back, but then he moves in again and soon they’re kissing passionately.