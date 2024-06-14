The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of June 17-21: Sheila makes life difficult

Things have been quiet at Il Giardino since the wedding but Sheila Carter is back to wreak havoc in The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 17-21.

More Soaps News The Young and the Restless spoilers week of June 17-21

General Hospital spoilers week of June 17-21

Days of Our Lives spoilers week of June 17-21

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has been pretty quiet since the wedding, but all that's about to change. She wants a relationship with her son, Finn (Tanner Novlan), and she's going to get it whether Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) likes it or not.

Steffy, in the meantime, has been dealing with threats on the home front. While Sheila is always a threat, Steffy continues to be worried about Hope's (Annika Noelle) influence on her husband and life at the office is getting turned upside down now that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) wants to get Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) back into the office.

And now that Bill (Don Diamont) knows that Luna (Lisa Yamada) is his daughter, he's looking to make up for lost time. But Katie (Heather Tom) isn't happy with how fast things are moving for the new family.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 17, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 17

"Finn delivers difficult news; Sheila learns a secret."

Tuesday, June 18

"Sheila puts Deacon to the test; Ridge’s announcement blindsides Steffy."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wednesday, June 19

"Katie confesses her mixed emotions to Bill; Brooke’s corporate decision vexes Steffy."

Thursday, June 20

"Sheila fumes over Steffy’s influence over Finn; the situation between Katie and Poppy intensifies."

Friday, June 21

"Sheila lets it be known that she is not to be messed with."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 10:

Monday, June 10

"Steffy’s worries grew stronger when she walked into the Forrester CEO's office to find Hope touching Finn during an affectionate moment."

Tuesday, June 11

"Hope joined Brooke in the design office and expressed her admiration of Finn, leaving Brooke concerned and suspecting Hope has feelings for Steffy’s husband."

Wednesday, June 12

"Ridge makes a surprising offer to Brooke; Hope vows that Steffy will not get rid of the Logans; the identity of Luna’s father is revealed."

Thursday, June 13

"Brooke eventually hears the entirety of Hope’s fantasies and thoughts, making her highly concerned and worried that she is going after Finn."

Friday, June 14

"Steffy got agitated as she told Brooke that Hope could be putting bad ideas into Finn’s head regarding Sheila."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.