The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 14, 2024: Steffy warns Brooke

Steffy expresses her frustration to Brooke while Poppy asserts herself in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 14, 2024.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that she has legitimate concerns about Hope (Annika Noelle) spending so much time with Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Hope expresses her gratitude to Finn for coming by to see Beth. He assures her that he was glad to do it and knows that it can be scary for a parent. He tells her that she can always call him and she appreciates it.

Poppy (Romy Park) tells Bill (Don Diamont) that so much changed for her overnight. Now she lives in the mansion and she has a co-parent. He tells her not to get used to the house because he plans on whisking her away to his yacht. She admits things could have turned out so differently if they’d stayed together and raised Luna together, but now they can focus on things to come. Katie (Heather Tom) walks in as Bill and Poppy are sharing a kiss. She says congratulations are in order. Bill agrees because he’s Luna’s father. "Bill and I have a daughter," Poppy says with a big smile.

Brooke points out that Finn and Hope are friends and pretends to not know why Steffy is concerned. Steffy points out the connection they share with their parents. As Steffy talks, Brooke thinks back to Hope’s admission that she’s thinking about Finn in more than a friendly way. Steffy tells her that she needs to keep Hope away from Finn.

After checking on Beth, Hope thanks him again. She was so worried about her fever. He admits he would have panicked too, and he’s a doctor. He says that working in the ER makes him see a little bit of everything and he’s just glad that Beth is on the mend. Hope thanks him yet again.

Katie asks Bill why he’s only learning about Luna now, after so many years. Poppy says she didn’t know until recently. Bill says he asked Poppy about it but she denied it because she was afraid of her love for him. Katie blinks as Poppy smiles.

Brooke thinks Steffy is going too far by banning Hope from Finn just because she thinks Sheila may have changed. Steffy says Brooke can be friends with Finn but Hope needs to keep her influence away from him.

Finn gives Hope instructions about caring for Beth, offering to come back if Beth gets worse. Hope promises that she won’t hesitate to contact him, calling him a "miracle worker." He laughs and says he wouldn’t say that, but Hope would.

Katie is shocked that they’re using the "L" word. She’s not judging, she just thinks it’s interesting. Poppy doesn’t know why she wouldn’t feel that way. Bill tells Katie he asked her to move in. "Look at you. A whole new family," Katie says.

Steffy says that Hope is implying that Sheila is a changed woman. Brooke points out that Sheila is on her best behavior right now but Steffy doesn’t think that they should wait for something bad to happen. She tells Brooke to talk to Hope and convince her to change her mind.

Hope doesn’t want Finn to get in trouble. He says they all love Beth so of course he’s not going to get in trouble. Hope doesn’t know how she’s going to make it up to him and it all means so much. She gives him a hug and says he continues to prove he’s an incredible man. The hug means more to Hope than it does Finn, but he does pause before walking out the door. Hope looks up in the air once he’s gone, clearly flustered.

Annika Noelle in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Bill says he was going to tell Katie that Poppy was moving in. Katie admits she was taken aback when she walked in and found Poppy and Luna. Bill knows they need to talk to Will and he says Katie is part of this too. Bill says he’s still getting over the shock of having a daughter.

Brooke doesn't know what she can say to Hope. Steffy says she’s being manipulated by Sheila and Deacon and that’s why she’s trying to protect her family. Hope should do the same. As soon as Steffy leaves, Brooke recalls the conversation she had with Hope about her feelings for Finn. "I am trying, Steffy. Believe me, it’s just a little more complicated than you think," Brooke says to herself.

Hope picks up the cabin and thinks back to the hug she gave Finn. She’s interrupted by a knock at the door. It’s Finn. He says he forgot his phone and she invites him inside. She’s glad he came back because she wanted to tell him about something she’s been feeling for a while now. She tells him about the impact he’s had on her life. “It’s much more,” she says. “How so?” he asks with a smile.

She says she thinks she understands him. She says he shows her how a man should be. They’re standing a few inches apart. She can’t stop thinking about him, dreaming about him. He smiles as she says she wants him. "Please tell me you feel that way too." He leans in and kisses her, but it’s so much more than a kiss as their hands go exploring. She rips his shirt open.

Suddenly Hope wakes up on the couch, breathing heavily. She knows it’s wrong to think about Finn like that because he’s Steffy’s husband.