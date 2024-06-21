The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of June 24-28: Thomas returns with a surprise

Hope has been trying to keep her life together since Thomas left, but things are about to be turned upside down now that he's back...and he's not alone. Take a look at what's coming up in The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 24-28.

The Bold and the Beautiful wrapped up the week with a bombshell in the June 21 episode. Well, a few of them, actually, and it looks like we'll see more in the week ahead.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) arrived back in LA with Douglas (Henry Samiri), but as we see in previews of next week's episodes, they aren't alone. This comes after Hope (Annika Noelle) got emotional in front of Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) about how she's been struggling since he left.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) gave Tom (Clint Howard) a sobering reality check after she heard him bringing up her past to Deacon (Sean Kanan), but then he spotted Poppy (Romy Park) having lunch with Bill (Don Diamont) and there was no mistaking the recognition in their eyes.

What does it all mean? Well, we'll find out during the week of June 24.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 24, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 24

"Hope is blindsided by Thomas’s good news."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tuesday, June 25

"Hope pleads with Thomas to consider a renewed relationship. Ridge and Steffy reunite with Douglas."

Wednesday, June 26

"Deacon and Sheila give Tom a second chance at fulfilling his dream."

Thursday, June 27

"Luna realizes that there may be more to her mother’s past than she’s previously revealed; Steffy and Hope argue over Hope’s interference in Thomas’ life."

Friday, June 28

"Ridge queries Thomas about his future; Poppy receives a startling reality check."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 17, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 17

"Finn delivers difficult news; Sheila learns a secret."

Tuesday, June 18

"Sheila puts Deacon to the test; Ridge’s announcement blindsides Steffy."

Wednesday, June 19

"Katie confesses her mixed emotions to Bill; Brooke’s corporate decision vexes Steffy."

Thursday, June 20

"Sheila fumes over Steffy’s influence over Finn; the situation between Katie and Poppy intensifies."

Friday, June 21

"Sheila lets it be known that she is not to be messed with."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.