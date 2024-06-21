The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of June 24-28

There's a lot coming up on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at all of the tantalizing and thrilling stories coming to Genoa City this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 24-28.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 24 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 24

"Victor plays hardball with Kyle, Victoria struggles with family matters, Nikki and Nick compare notes about Adam, and Traci enjoys her time with Alan in the City of Love."

Tuesday, June 25

"Sharon reminisces about her past, Devon and Billy vie for control, and Nick looks out for Phyllis."

Wednesday, June 26

"Adam and Chelsea receive disturbing news, Devon questions Lily’s decision making, and Jill gives Billy an ultimatum."

Thursday, June 27

"Victor uses Kyle to outsmart Jack, Audra plots her next move, and Billy is bothered by Chelsea’s bond with Adam."

Friday, June 28

"Jack and Diane worry about Kyle’s future, Sharon makes a distress call, and Sally and Chloe take on a new project."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 17 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 17: "Jack arrives in Paris to check on Traci and Ashley, Sharon leans on Nick, and Chelsea confides in Adam."

Tuesday, June 18: "Victor gives Adam a new assignment, Victoria receives an tempting offer, and Traci gives Tucker unsolicited advice."

Wednesday, June 19: "Daniel and Heather prepare for battle, Claire meets her siblings, and Nate interrogates Audra."

Thursday, June 20: "Victor gives Devon a warning about Tucker, Billy schemes with Lily, and Claire struggles with her new normal."

Friday, June 21: "Joshua Morrow’s 30th anniversary, with a look back at the Nick Newman’s most memorable moments."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.