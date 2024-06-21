Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of June 24-28

If you want to know what's coming up in Salem this week or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of June 24-28.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of June 24, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 24

""

Tuesday, June 25

""

Wednesday, June 26

""

Thursday, June 27

""

Friday, June 28

""

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of June 17, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 17

"Abe comforts Paulina over Chanel’s upcoming departure. Stefan confronts EJ about his deceit. Alex clears the air with Brady."

Tuesday, June 18

"Maggie receives shocking news about Konstantin. Sarah hits a dead end in her search for Xander’s mother. Julie and Chad are thwarted by Jack’s arrival in Salem."

Wednesday, June 19

"EJ and Johnny share a nice father/son moment as Johnny prepares to pursue his dreams. Eli and Lani return to celebrate Abe and Paulina’s wedding anniversary. Chad and Julie make a huge discovery."

Thursday, June 20

"On prom night, Tate and Holly scheme to be together. Marlena questions Eric about his feelings for Nicole. Nicole unwittingly throws a wrench into Holly and Tate’s plans."

Friday, June 21

"Prom continues as Theresa and Brady keep an eye on Tate and Holly. Steve makes a confession to Justin. Alex makes a bold decision."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.