General Hospital spoilers: week of June 24-28

It's going to be an exciting week on General Hospital. If you want to see what's coming up in Port Charles, or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of June 24-28.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of June 24, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 24

"Tracy issues an ultimatum. Chase and Brook Lynn seek legal advice. Carly plots a bold move. Molly and TJ have a heart-to-heart. Ava gets an earful."

Tuesday, June 25

"Jason and Elizabeth discuss their son. Carly opens up to Brennan. Anna makes a discovery. Valentin makes a proposal. Finn suffers a setback."

Wednesday, June 26

"Trina delivers bad news. Ava is on the warpath. Mac visits Cody. Alexis makes a revelation. Gio is alarmed."

Thursday, June 27

"Chase supports Finn. Jason and Danny bond. Dante voices his concerns to Sam. Dex surprises Josslyn."

Friday, June 28

"Carly and Jason clash. Sonny and Natalia get closer. Ava seeks out Laura. Brook Lynn and Chase make a big decision. Blaze has some tough questions for Kristina."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of June 17, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 17: "Carly is suspicious. Drew makes an announcement. Nina gets a thrilling invitation. Alexis confronts Finn. Cody gets food for thought."

Tuesday, June 18: "Anna accepts an invitation. John throws Jason for a loop. Cody and Sasha get closer. Scott confers with Lucy. Sam makes a request of Carly."

Wednesday, June 19: "Mac Scorpio returns! Cody confides in Tracy. Stella encourages Chase. Alexis gets big news. Natalia and Sonny bond. Brook Lynn ponders her options."

Thursday, June 20: "Carly warns Jason. Sam is livid. Finn lashes out. Nina confides in Maxie. Gio learns more about Trina."

Friday, June 21: "Jason faces a big decision. Carly makes a shocking realization. Maxie and Spinelli are concerned. Sam is on the warpath. Tracy fields an emergency."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.