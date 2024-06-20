The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 20, 2024: Steffy vents while Sheila eavesdrops again

Steffy vents to Finn about Brooke while Sheila eavesdrops (again) in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 20, 2024.

We begin today’s episode at Forrester Creations, where Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is honored to lead the company into the future. She’s also looking forward to working with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), who is upset that her father didn’t come to her first before he asked Brooke. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) says he supports his daughter and respects her, and he hopes she sees that one day.

Poppy (Romy Park) asks if the man at the gate let Katie (Heather Tom) in. Katie says that the guard’s name is Alfred and he has worked there since she was married to Bill. Naturally, this leads to even more tension between the two women.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) pours some water into a glass and thinks back to Brooke and Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) conversation about Hope (Annika Noelle). She smiles, but soon she’s spitting out her water when Deacon walks up and says he knows she heard everything because she was eavesdropping. "Sheila, what the hell am I going to do with you?" However, it turns out that he’s talking about a conversation with a travel agent about booking their honeymoon. She hugs him in delight and says she’s married to an incredible "sexy and loving man."

Katie says she’s been in Poppy’s shoes before. She says that she and Bill moved in there and started their lives together there. Poppy points out that they have a lot of time to make up for, and she wants Luna to get to know her father and her siblings. Bill walks in as Poppy mentions Luna meeting Will. He knows he walked in on something.

Steffy can’t believe that Brooke is on the executive team. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) jumps in and points out that everyone at the table wants to make the company stronger. Brooke agrees, noting that it’s not about pitting the Forresters against the Logans.

Poppy tells Bill that she was just chatting with Katie. She got home and found Katie there. Bill says that he wanted to make sure everything was ok with Katie after the shocking news. When Katie says it’s hard to believe that the secret was kept for over 20 years, Bill says he understands what a gift it is to have Poppy and Luna with him now, but Katie doesn’t look so sure.

Deacon knows Sheila is grateful for his love, and he knows that she wishes she could have a different relationship with Finn and Hayes. Tom (Clint Howard) arrives and sees them talking so he ducks behind a wall, listening as Deacon says that Sheila did too much to Steffy for Steffy to walk away from it.

Carter tells Ridge that everything is doable and he’ll make sure Brooke gets connected as a member of the team. He’ll do everything he can to make her feel comfortable, and Steffy pledges to try hard to give her a chance because she’s devoted to Forrester, too. Finn (Tanner Novlan) arrives and Steffy rolls her eyes. He misunderstands and says he can go back outside, but Steffy explains her frustration isn’t aimed at him and is instead focused on Brooke’s new role. He asks how that will work for the co-CEO position, and Steffy says that’s what she’s worried about.

Annika Noelle and Katherine Kelly Lang in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Hope congratulates her mother in the design office. Brooke reminds her daughter that they need to work together with Steffy and to not antagonize her at all. She asks her daughter again about her feelings for Finn, and Hope grows quiet.

Deacon makes sure Tom feels good about working in the dining room, including refilling water and bread. Tom puts his backpack behind the counter and gets to work after promising Deacon that he won’t let him down. He’ll always be in Deacon’s debt. When Deacon mentions Sheila, Tom says he wants to talk to him about something just as she walks in, so it’s her turn to hide and listen in on their conversation.

Finn asks if this was Brooke’s idea. Ridge explains that with Eric and Thomas gone, he needs to focus on design. He didn’t plan on upsetting his daughter and he tries to reassure her that he didn’t want to disrespect her, but together they can lead the company into the future. After Ridge leaves, Steffy tells Finn that she has to deal with Logans everywhere.

Hope says she doesn’t want to lie about her feelings for Finn. Brooke points out that allowing the feelings to come to the forefront would lead to a disaster. Brooke hopes that her daughter can see that.

Tom says he’s not trying to get into Deacon’s business because he knows that Deacon loves Sheila. He did some online research on Deacon and Sheila and Sheila has a past. Deacon assures Tom that he’s aware of everything she has done in the past, but she’s turned her life around. Deacon gets back to work, leaving Tom (and Sheila) thinking.

Finn hates seeing Steffy upset, but he points out that Brooke could be a good fit with her experience. Steffy can’t believe that he would say that to her right now. She doesn’t need her husband defending Brooke and Hope.

Hope understands that Finn is married and she knows that being with him would be a problem. Brooke asks if she’s talking about how it would make Hope like her mother. Hope can’t understand where all of this is coming from, going from Thomas to Finn the way she is. She knows her mother is right and she doesn’t want to feel this way, but it’s like she doesn’t know herself anymore. Hope knows Finn is devoted to Steffy, and that’s how it should be. She vows not to get between Steffy and Finn. "I promise I won’t be that woman," Hope says. As Brooke hugs her, though, she doesn’t look so certain.