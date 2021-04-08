It's official: there's a longer cut of Zemo's dance in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may have been rougher than expected last week, but it did give us the gem of Baron Zemo dancing in the club. Series star Daniel Brühl had a chat with Entertainment Weekly, and it seems he knows we've been making memes of him and his dance!

"It's so hysterical. [That moment] was improvised when I saw the crowd dancing, going loco. I felt the beat and was like, Zemo has been sitting in a dodgy German prison cell for years. So, he needs to let off some steam and show his moves. Let's go for it! I enjoyed so much the reaction of Anthony and Sebastian looking at me." Brühl said of his meme-ified dance. "Still, I was 100 percent sure that they would cut it out [of the show]. I was really surprised and happy that they kept it. It was a long dance. There's more to it, but they cut this little moment. I didn't know what was happening, but I then received all these messages from my friends cracking up. My friends who know me well know I'm an embarrassing, passionate dancer on the floor but it would be different moves. It would be the Spanish side of me kicking in and doing some matador, flamenco moves, going down on my knees. Highly embarrassing for my friends."

There you have it! There is a Zemo cut. Bonus features on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier when?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier airs every Friday on Disney+.