ITV announces huge new spy thriller from news anchor Tom Bradby

ITV has today (Tuesday, May 28) confirmed they'll be bringing ITV News anchor Tom Bradby's 2019 thriller, Secret Service, to life as a new five-part drama.

Described by ITV as a 'suspenseful, fresh-from-the-headlines story deeply rooted in today's political landscape', Secret Service is a complex thriller that delves into political tensions between the UK and Russia.

This new adaptation has been penned by Bradby and screenwriter Jemma Kennedy (Captain Webb) and will be produced by award-winning producers from Potboiler Productions.

Of the announcement, Bradby said: "I always dreamed of turning Secret Service into a compelling and enthralling TV series, so I am completely thrilled that ITV has commissioned this series and can't wait to be on set in London and Malta.

For those unfamiliar with the story, Secret Service is the first of three novels revolving around senior MI6 officer, Kate Henderson, a woman with a seemingly ordinary life. She's happily married, has two teenagers, and works a job within the civil service.

In actuality, Kate heads up the Russia Desk for the Secret Intelligence Service. During some undercover work, she uncovers evidence that a senior UK politician who is on track to replace the Prime Minister could secretly be a high-level Russian agent.

As she races against time to unmask the mole, the murder of a young woman throws Kate and her team into the spotlight. And with blood on her hands, her family life hanging by a thread, and an election looming, she soon finds herself running out of time to prevent a political crisis.

ITV Senior Drama Commissioner, Helen Ziegler, said of the new project: "We are delighted to be working with Tom, Jemma and the team at Potboiler to bring this story of a new cold war to our screens. Tom and Jemma's thrilling scripts could not be more timely in their exploration of this complex cat-and-mouse game between East and West".

Secret Service does not have a confirmed release date at the time of writing, but we do know the series is due to start filming in London and Malta in early 2025, per today's announcement. When the series arrives, it will premiere on ITV1 and be available to stream on ITVX.

