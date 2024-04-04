ITV commissions new gameshow 99 to Beat — and you don't need to win to succeed

ITV has commissioned a new gameshow called 99 to Beat, and it has been billed as a competition that "anyone can win" as long as they don't finish last!

Initial (part of Banijay UK), the production company behind Celebrity Big Brother, Big Brother, Soccer Aid, and Tenable, is working on the project, bringing their experience to the table to create an exciting new programme.

The eight-part series starts with 100 contestants, with viewers following along as players go head-to-head in a range of "visually distinctive" and sometimes completely wacky games. Each round sees the players gradually whittled down until only one remains.

Contestants will have a broad age range and hail from all over the country, so it looks like there's going to be a real mix of people all hoping they will successfully fend off the other 99 players, taking home the top prize for themselves.

This synopsis teases what's to come, adding "whether it’s trying to find a dummy hidden in a vat of jelly or putting on a frozen t-shirt, the only aim of the game is to not come last. If they do, they’re out."

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning ITV said of the new series: "99 To Beat brings 100 people together to set upon this extraordinary game where there is really only one rule, Don't Come Last. As the contestants compete they also form tight bonds and as they get to know each other, we get to see who plays well, who buckles under the pressure and who has lasting power."

99 to Beat will follow in the footsteps of other successful gameshows like Tenable.

Katy Manley, Managing Director of Initial, added: "We are really excited about 99 To Beat. What’s brilliant about it is that anyone has a real shot at winning. Whether you’re 18 or 80, players don’t need to be experts in one particular skill. Winning is not important – it’s not coming last that counts! The human stories that sit alongside the gameplay will provide heart, humour and drama throughout.”

Right now we don't know who is hosting the project or when it will air on ITV, but as soon as we have further details we will keep you updated on all things 99 to Beat.