James Bye lands huge new role just days after EastEnders' exit — and it might surprise you
James Bye's next role is worlds away from EastEnders' Martin Fowler
EastEnders star James Bye, who is best known for playing Walford's fruit and veg man, Martin Fowler, has revealed what is next after his shocking exit in the soap's 40th anniversary live episode last week.
Soap fans across the country were left in tears on Thursday, February 20 when the show celebrated 4 decades on our screen by rounding off a week of drama-packed episodes with Martin being killed off in a devastating twist.
But while James had to keep his departure from the soap a secret until last week, he has now revealed what is next for him - and his next role will certainly be a departure from his usual Walford look.
James will be joining a new stage adaptation of PD James’s Death Comes to Pemberley, which is set to tour the UK this spring.
Not only that, but James will also be taking on the iconic role of Mr Darcy in the production - which will give fans the chance to see him in a whole new light after playing Martin Fowler in EastEnders for over a decade.
Death Comes to Pemberley will have its world premiere at the Mill at Sonning from Thursday, May 1 to Saturday, June 28 before then heading off on a nationwide tour.
Speaking of his new role, James told westendtheature.com: "After a decade of gritty storylines it’s going to be quite a switch to put on period clothes as one of literature’s romantic leading men, but I can’t wait for this new chapter to begin.”
The story of Death Comes to Pemberley is a murder mystery based on a sequel to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.
The story takes place six years after Pride and Prejudice, following Elizabeth and Darcy as their life at Pemberley is upended by a shocking murder. When Elizabeth’s sister Lydia arrives with news of a death in the woods, suspicion falls on her husband, George Wickham. As the investigation unfolds, secrets emerge, threatening the stability of Pemberley.
News of James's role comes after huge praise following the EastEnders live episode last week, which saw James and his co-star Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater) steal the show as paramedics battled to save Martin's life after the Vic explosion left him trapped under a huge steel beam.
Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Martin's life couldn't be saved and he eventually passed away from his injuries. Tonight's EastEnders (Monday, February 24) will see the shock of his death hit Walford as his friends and family struggle to get their heads around the fact he is gone.
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One at 7.30pm and episodes also land on BBC iPlayer each day at 6am.
Following its Sonning debut, Death Comes to Pemberley will tour across the UK, visiting Theatre Royal Windsor (22–26 July), Cardiff New Theatre (29 July–2 August), Bath Theatre Royal (5–9 August), Guildford Yvonne Arnaud Theatre (12–16 August), Bromley Churchill Theatre (19–23 August), Wycombe Swan (26–30 August), Brighton Theatre Royal (2–6 September), and Richmond Theatre (9–13 September).
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
