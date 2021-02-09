Jamie Lee Curtis joins Eli Roth's 'Borderlands' movie

Jamie Lee Curtis is the latest person revealed to be joining the cast of Eli Roth’s adaptation of the video game franchise, Borderlands.

Yesterday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed the news that Jamie Lee Curtis would join the upcoming feature.

We still don't know much about the new movie, but we do know that Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart will star respectively as Lilith, a woman (known as a "Siren") with alien powers and Roland, an extremely versatile and skilled soldier, formerly of the Crimson Lance order.

Jamie Lee Curtis joins the cast of the Borderlands movie as Dr Patricia Tannis, an archaeologist who specialises in the alien artefacts players seek out to access alien "vaults". Read on to find out more about Curtis' character!

Who is Patricia Tannis?

Patricia Tannis has been an important figure in the franchise, often offering assistance to players in finding the mysterious “vaults”, secret treasure troves of untold power that usually end up containing a titanic alien with huge destructive powers. So far, Tannis has only ever been a side-character but has become a fan favourite thanks to her frantically delivered audio-diaries and quirky personality.

She is a sociophobic scientist with occasionally questionable morals who is immensely determined to gather as much info about the fictional planet Pandora's “vaults.” Most recently, she had come out of her shell a lot more in Borderlands 3, which also saw her display the alien superpowers she had unwittingly inherited from Angel, a Siren who died in Borderlands 2. She revealed these powers to fight off Pain and Terror, two violent mercenaries working as part of the Children of the Vault clan, the chief antagonists of the third game.

We still don’t know exactly where or when the Borderlands movie takes place in the context of the franchise, but there’s plenty of warring factions, ruthless villains, exploitative corporations, powerful heroes and literally gazillions of weapons to bring to the silver screen. At the very least, Roland's presence in the movie suggests it will take place either during or before Borderlands 2.

Craig Mazin, who created the acclaimed HBO miniseries Chernobyl, is writing the script for the Borderlands movie. Mazin is also working on an adaptation of The Last of Us, an HBO exclusive series based on the PlayStation favourite of the same name.

Elsewhere, Jamie Lee Curtis will reprise her role in the long-running Halloween franchise, appearing once more as Laurie Strode in the upcoming sequels Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, releasing in 2021 and 2022, respectively.