Jeff Goldblum will play Zeus in new dark comedy series

Jeff Goldblum will play Greek god Zeus in Netflix's new dark-comedy series Kaos, where he'll be replacing Hugh Grant who had been originally cast in the role but had to pull out due to other commitments.

In Kaos, Jeff Goldblum's Zeus is "all-powerful, yet desperately insecure and vengeful". The series will follow the King of the Gods after he wakes up one morning, discovering a wrinkle on his forehead and becomes paranoid that his reign will soon be over.

This isn't the first time Jeff Goldblum has played a God, as long-time fans of the star might remember Syfy series Happy!, where he voiced God himself, so now he's taking on one of the most iconic Gods in Greek mythology.

Most recently, we saw the actor reprising his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Dominion and The Grandmaster in the Thor films (although he was missing from the most recent film Thor: Love and Thunder).

He's joining a star-studded cast in Kaos which includes Janet McTeer, Cliff Curtis, David Thewlis, Killian Scott, Aurora Perrineau, Misia Butler, Leila Farzad, Nabhaan Rizwan, Rakie Ayola and Stanley Townsend, with filming on the project expected to take place in summer.

Kaos was created and written by Charlie Covell and has been billed as "a bold, darkly comic contemporary take on Greek mythology exploring love, power and life in the underworld".

There'll be eight episodes in total with the series directed by Georgi Banks-Davies and Runyararo Mapfumo, and we should expect to see it arriving on our screens at some point next year, although a release date is currently unknown.

There are plenty of other great fantasy and horror stories heading to Netflix soon too, with new movie The School for Good and Evil expected to release in September, and stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington as teachers in this very unique academic setting.

Meanwhile, the new adaptation of Edgar Allen Poe's The Fall Of The House of Usher is expected to arrive later this year featuring a star-studded cast such as Mark Hamill and Mary McDonnell.

Kaos will stream exclusively on Netflix, but we don't have a release date just yet. We'll keep you posted when that changes though!