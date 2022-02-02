Joe Wicks looks unrecognisable in throwback TV appearance

Joe Wicks appeared on a popular game show long before the world knew him as The Body Coach.

Back in 2012, Joe went on C4's The Bank Job, which was hosted by George Lamb. The game show was only on air for a short while, first hitting our screens in January of that year, but Joe had the opportunity to play for some big money.

In the game, four contestants were invited to win money from a bank vault full of deposit boxes if they were able to answer questions correctly, so the pressure was definitely on for hopeful contestants.

The clip shows Joe having a bit of a flustered moment as he struggles to press his buzzer, before learning that he didn't need to buzz in and he was free to answer.

George Lamb asks: "Which urban music trio consists of Dappy, Fazer, and Tulisa?"

And Joe frantically replies: "It’s not buzzing, it’s not buzzing, N Dubz!"

Despite the fact Joe was the last one left in the vault, he didn't go home with any money after his pre-fame appearance on The Bank Job. However, that hasn't stopped him from going on to achieve amazing things down the line!

Since launching The Body Coach, Joe has raised nearly £600k for NHS charities after he donated the advertising revenue from his live streams, and was subsequently awarded an MBE as part of the Queen’s birthday honours.

He's also written several recipe books including Feel Good Food, Lean in 15, and Joe's Family Food. He has conquered the world of TV too, in a one-off factual documentary called Joe Wicks: Mental Health, My Family And Me, which aired on BBC1.

In it, he spoke about how exercise could be very beneficial for people's mental health and opened up about his own struggles, hoping to raise awareness for others.