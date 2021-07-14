‘Joe Wicks: Mental Health, My Family And Me’ — air date, premise, and everything you need to know

BBC1 has announced a new one-off factual documentary called Joe Wicks: Mental Health, My Family And Me which will see the nation’s favourite fitness guru, Joe Wicks, take centre stage and will be executively produced by Louis Theroux.

After gaining a significant following during lockdown in March 2020 with his online PE sessions, Joe will give viewers an insight into his personal life, showing how he became the embodiment of positivity and enthusiasm we all needed during lockdown.

But, behind his optimism and energy is an emotional personal story. Growing up, Joe’s parents both had mental health issues, his mother suffered with acute OCD and his father had a heroin addiction.

His experiences growing up have only fuelled his drive further to make a positive impact on families and to emphasise that mental health is just as important as physical health.

Speaking about mental health with the BBC Joe says: "I’m passionate about exploring it and I want to use my own experience to connect and help families today who are in similar situations to the one I was in. I also want to share the message that exercise can be a really powerful tool in helping to boost our mental health.”

Due to the recent pandemic and multiple lockdowns, mental health across the country has been negatively impacted for various reasons, whether it be from the pressures of family life, or money worries.

Joe wants to raise awareness surrounding the issues of children and families' mental wellbeing. He continues: “I've spent a lot of time helping people improve their physical health, but as a child that grew up in a home with parents that struggled with their mental health, I know that this is just as important, especially given what's happened over the last year.”

Here is everything you need to know about Joe Wicks: Mental Health, My Family And Me...

There is no confirmed release date yet for Joe Wicks: Mental Health, My Family And Me but it will be shown on BBC1 and will be available on BBC iPlayer.

What is Joe Wicks: Mental Health, My Family And Me about?

In this striking and emotional one-hour documentary, Joe Wicks will look back on his childhood and have personal conversations with his family and friends, revealing how and why his experiences motivated him to keep healthy.

He also meets children and families who are experiencing a similar childhood to his and discovers the obstacles they face and the people helping them to overcome these challenges. As well as how they are affected by their parent’s mental health problems.

Plus, Joe will also learn about what can be done to support and improve the mental health of children and families across the country.

Is there a trailer?

BBC1 has not yet released a trailer for Joe Wicks: Mental Health, My Family And Me, but we will update this page as soon as one is launched.