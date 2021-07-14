‘Joe Wicks: Mental Health, My Family And Me’ — air date, premise, and everything you need to know
By Grace Morris
Joe Wicks: Mental Health, My Family And Me has been announced by BBC1.
BBC1 has announced a new one-off factual documentary called Joe Wicks: Mental Health, My Family And Me which will see the nation’s favourite fitness guru, Joe Wicks, take centre stage and will be executively produced by Louis Theroux.
After gaining a significant following during lockdown in March 2020 with his online PE sessions, Joe will give viewers an insight into his personal life, showing how he became the embodiment of positivity and enthusiasm we all needed during lockdown.
But, behind his optimism and energy is an emotional personal story. Growing up, Joe’s parents both had mental health issues, his mother suffered with acute OCD and his father had a heroin addiction.
His experiences growing up have only fuelled his drive further to make a positive impact on families and to emphasise that mental health is just as important as physical health.
A post shared by Joe Wicks (@thebodycoach)
A photo posted by on
Speaking about mental health with the BBC Joe says: "I’m passionate about exploring it and I want to use my own experience to connect and help families today who are in similar situations to the one I was in. I also want to share the message that exercise can be a really powerful tool in helping to boost our mental health.”
Due to the recent pandemic and multiple lockdowns, mental health across the country has been negatively impacted for various reasons, whether it be from the pressures of family life, or money worries.
Joe wants to raise awareness surrounding the issues of children and families' mental wellbeing. He continues: “I've spent a lot of time helping people improve their physical health, but as a child that grew up in a home with parents that struggled with their mental health, I know that this is just as important, especially given what's happened over the last year.”
Here is everything you need to know about Joe Wicks: Mental Health, My Family And Me...
Joe Wicks: Mental Health, My Family And Me release date
There is no confirmed release date yet for Joe Wicks: Mental Health, My Family And Me but it will be shown on BBC1 and will be available on BBC iPlayer.
What is Joe Wicks: Mental Health, My Family And Me about?
In this striking and emotional one-hour documentary, Joe Wicks will look back on his childhood and have personal conversations with his family and friends, revealing how and why his experiences motivated him to keep healthy.
He also meets children and families who are experiencing a similar childhood to his and discovers the obstacles they face and the people helping them to overcome these challenges. As well as how they are affected by their parent’s mental health problems.
Plus, Joe will also learn about what can be done to support and improve the mental health of children and families across the country.
Is there a trailer?
BBC1 has not yet released a trailer for Joe Wicks: Mental Health, My Family And Me, but we will update this page as soon as one is launched.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film, and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off, and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.