John Bishop is the new companion for Season 13 of Doctor Who

When Season 13 of Doctor Who premieres later this year, it'll do so without two of the companions from the past two seasons. We knew that already, of course, with Ryan and Graham deciding to hang out on Earth. What we didn't know is who else might join Yaz and the Doctor.

Today we have that answer. British actor and comedian John Bishop will join the Jodie Whittaker's 13th Doctor and Mandip Gil's Yaz when Season 13 of Doctor Who airs later this year.

“If I could tell my younger self that one day I would be asked to step on board the TARDIS, I would never have believed it," Bishop said in a press release. "It’s an absolute dream come true to be joining Doctor Who, and I couldn’t wish for better company than Jodie and Mandip.”

The 13th season of Doctor Who began shooting in November 2020, so it likely will still be a little while before we see any new episodes. The series airs on BBC One in the UK, and on BBC America on the United States.

“It’s time for the next chapter of Doctor Who, and it starts with a man called Dan," said show runner Chris Chibnall. "Oh, we’ve had to keep this one secret for a long, long time. Our conversations started with John even before the pandemic hit. The character of Dan was built for him, and it’s a joy to have him aboard the TARDIS.”

The series also is available on-demand in the United States on HBO Max.