'Jupiter's Legacy' reminds us that Netflix still needs superheroes, too

The year is 2021, and streaming services are required to have at least one new superhero franchise every 12 months. Don't blame us — it's the law. The latest to hit Netflix is Jupiter's Legacy, and it'll arrive on May 7. And today we have the first full trailer.

Here's the gist, per Netflix:

After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world's first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents' legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards. Based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, Jupiter's Legacy is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty.

A hundred years is a long time for anyone to do anything, and now it's the next generation's turn to step up. (Sound familiar?) So, yeah. Jupiter's Legacy is a daddy problems thing. How, in the modern age, can someone live up to the expectations of superheroism. "The world is changing," we see Ian Quinlan's Hutch say. "So I guess we're going to have to change with it."

But it's also likely going to be far more than that, and one hell of a ride, seeing as how it's from Mark Millar, who was the force behind Kingsman and Kick-Ass.

Jupiter’s Legacy stars Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter and Ian Quinlan.