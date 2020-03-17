Ken Burns' Baseball miniseries available to watch online free

Source: PBS (Image credit: PBS)

Spring Training would be in full swing if this was a normal year. However, 2020 has been anything but normal. MLB has already announced the cancelation of spring training, and the start of the regular season is delayed at least eight weeks . With so many other sports off of the courts, courses, and rinks, fans have been looking around for sports programming to watch. PBS and Ken Burns are teaming up to stream the famous miniseries "Baseball A Film by Ken Burns" for free.

Ken Burns made the announcement on Sunday on his Twitter account @KenBurns , where he explained why they partnered to bring it back.

With events canceled & so much closed, I asked @PBS to stream BASEBALL for free so we can participate in the national pastime together. Watch at the link below or on any streaming device. And please look out for those with greater needs. Play ball. @MLBhttps://t.co/WaQLSpeYkFpic.twitter.com/QYp1XE0SLC — Ken Burns (@KenBurns) March 15, 2020 March 15, 2020

The original airing of Baseball on PBS was in 1994, and the series earned acclaim from fans and critics alike. It examines the history of the game of baseball from its early days up to the 1994 players strike. Each part of the miniseries is presented as an "inning" of a game, with nine chapters for the nine innings. An extra Tenth Inning was added by Burns in 2010, bringing the series into the new century as it covers the steroid era.

Watch Baseball A Film by Ken Burns for free on PBS Video

You can also watch this full miniseries for free on PBS VIdeo, but it will only be available free for a limited time. PBS & Ken Burns just announced the return of the series for free, so there's no word yet on how long it will be before it goes back in the vault.

PBS Video is a fantastic free platform for U.S. viewers, with a great mix of local and national content. PBS has been the U.S. home to many famous british shows, including The Great British Baking Show and Call the Midwife. They are also known for news programs like PBS News Hour and Frontline. Also don't forget their fantastic free sibling streaming service for the young ones, PBS Kids. PBS Video is available for all the major streaming platforms, including for iPhones & iPads, Android, Roku, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV & Samsung Smart TVs.

